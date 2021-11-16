Mavs BREAKING: Luka Doncic Injured in Dallas Win Over Nuggets

DALLAS - For the Dallas Mavericks, Monday night's 111-101 victory over the powerful Denver Nuggets is about as good as a win gets so far in the 2021-22 NBA season.

But Luka Doncic being hurt? That's about as bad as a win can get.

Said coach Jason Kidd: "Luka walked off on his own power. I think he got rolled up on on his lower left leg. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow.''

The injury occurred with 44 seconds remaining, when Doncic limped off the court, favoring his left ankle, after Nuggets guard Austin Rivers fell awkwardly on his leg from behind after Doncic tried to block Rivers’ shot attempt.

The limp-off ended a fine statistical night for Doncic, who ended with 23 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists and one highlighted by some two-man-game work that dazzled in the late going. The other participant in that two-man game? Kristaps Porzingis, who scored 29 points on 11-of-20 shooting, and recorded 11 rebounds.

The work was enough to offset the efforts of defending NBA MVP Jokic (a pipe-dreamy 35 points in 37 minutes, with 17 rebounds and six assists), and Doncic punctuated the win late in the lane against pal Jokic, with a Dirk Nowitzki-like move that also thrilled.

The Mavs (now 9-4 and winners of five of the last six games) did a lot of things that worked against a Denver team that came in with a 9-4 record. But to make this work in the near future? Dallas obviously needs a healthy Luka.

