Amy Slaton's Weight Loss Surgery Resulted in a Common Physical Issue

I have been contemplating getting a BBL for quite some time but I am constantly being talked out of it. I am not happy with my body at all, I have tried so many workout routines, supplements, eating guides, the whole nine. If you name it, trust me, I have tried it. I am just at the point where I want the weight off, the curves to pop and for me to love my body. My husband is completely against this idea, so much so that we have been in constant fights about the topic as a whole. He believes I look “fine” the way I am, even though I have gained a hefty 55 lbs since we have met. I was already a rather large woman and I love that he loves me this size, but I don’t and I just want him to understand that and support me. We can’t seem to meet eye to eye on this, and I’m about done discussing it. Who is right here?

FITNESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO