Amy Slaton's Weight Loss Surgery Resulted in a Common Physical Issue

When Amy Slaton went through with weight loss surgery and continued to make healthier choices for herself, 1000-lb Sisters fans rejoiced. They were ecstatic that she showed real signs of getting healthy. And then she had a baby, which was one of the driving factors for her on 1000-lb Sisters. The...

realitytitbit.com

Tammy Slaton's shocking weight journey on 1000-lb Sisters

Tammy Slaton is back on our screens as she navigates a weight loss program on 1000-lb Sisters. We explore her challenging journey…. Known as one half of the Slaton sisters, alongside sibling Amy, she is now trying to drop the pounds and take on a healthier lifestyle. The latest clip...
WEIGHT LOSS
healthcanal.com

Do Bananas Cause Belly Fat Or Weight Loss? The Truth, Demystified

Is there anything better than a perfectly ripe banana right when you need something sweet?. Like all fruits and vegetables, bananas are full of fiber and micronutrients. They’re rich and delicious, too, which may have some dieters wondering whether or not overindulging in this healthy snack might throw them off track.
WEIGHT LOSS
TVShowsAce

‘1000-lb Sisters’ Amy Halterman Comments On The Size Of Tammy Slaton’s Balls

Fans have been excitedly waiting for the return of 1000-Lb. Sisters for months to see what became of Tammy after the Season 2 finale. There had been rumors on social media that the TLC star had gone to rehab. Very little was known about the situation other than the speculation of the show’s fans based on Tammy’s videos, photos, and posts. Now as the latest season drops, we get to finally find out what Tammy has been up to. We also get to find out why Amy Halterman is making odd comments about the size of her sister’s “cojuntas.”
TV SHOWS
TVShowsAce

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: What Does Amy Slaton Weigh Now?

Season 3 of 1000-Lb Sisters aired this week and fans were elated to see the progress that Amy Slaton has made on her weight loss journey. Just over two years ago, the TLC reality star underwent bariatric weight loss surgery. After a lot of hard work and more than one backslide here and there – Amy is looking better than ever. So, how much weight has Amy lost since the beginning of the show? Read on to get the details on her progress.
WEIGHT LOSS
Hello Magazine

Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha reveals weight loss secret: It's 'not a diet and doesn't cost a penny'

Loose Women host Nadia Sawalha has opened up about her weight loss journey in a new YouTube video. The star has been following the 16/8 intermittent programme, and first shared details of her experience back in September, and in an Instagram Story directing her followers to her latest video, she revealed why she opted for this kind of approach, and what it does for her.
WEIGHT LOSS
Cincinnati Herald

Ask Ashlee: Couple disagrees on wife’s decision for weight-loss surgery

I have been contemplating getting a BBL for quite some time but I am constantly being talked out of it. I am not happy with my body at all, I have tried so many workout routines, supplements, eating guides, the whole nine. If you name it, trust me, I have tried it. I am just at the point where I want the weight off, the curves to pop and for me to love my body. My husband is completely against this idea, so much so that we have been in constant fights about the topic as a whole. He believes I look “fine” the way I am, even though I have gained a hefty 55 lbs since we have met. I was already a rather large woman and I love that he loves me this size, but I don’t and I just want him to understand that and support me. We can’t seem to meet eye to eye on this, and I’m about done discussing it. Who is right here?
FITNESS
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
WCBD Count on 2

2 Your Health: Study finds weight loss surgery decreases risk of progression of liver disease, heart complications

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new Cleveland Clinic study shows bariatric surgery can be an effective treatment for advanced fatty liver disease. “The results were remarkable. For the progression of liver disease, to the progression of liver cancer, cirrhosis, liver transplantation or liver-related death, there was an 88% reduction in the patients that got bariatric […]
CHARLESTON, SC
NutritionFacts.org

The Mortality Rate of Bariatric Weight-Loss Surgery

Today, death rates after weight-loss surgery are considered to be “very low,” occurring in perhaps 1 in 300 to 1 in 500 patients on average. Below is an approximation of this video’s audio content. To see any graphs, charts, graphics, images, and quotes to which Dr. Greger may be referring, watch the above video.
WEIGHT LOSS
TrendHunter.com

Supportive Weight Loss Apps

Weight Loss Buddy is known for providing a supportive online community of people looking to attain weight loss and express their solidarity with others on that journey, but the company is now looking to take its support network to the ubiquitous mobile platform through the introduction of a brand new weight loss app.
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

This Daily Habit May Lead to Visceral Fat

Visceral fat, or belly fat, lies hidden deep within the abdomen. But gain too much visceral fat and it can make its presence known via some very dangerous health problems. To keep yourself at your healthiest, you'll want to avoid this daily habit that may lead to visceral fat. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
WEIGHT LOSS
Seattle Weekly

Best Weight Loss Pills: Top Weight Loss Supplements Review

When it comes to getting in shape, the options for consumers are endless. However, many people try to lose weight without finding any success along the way for quite a while. In the last few years, the weight loss industry has become an incredible source of support for consumers trying to reach their goals.
WEIGHT LOSS
abc27.com

Holidays & Weight Loss with Twin Hills Weight Loss

On average people will gain about 10 pounds during the holiday season. Twin Hills Weight Loss can give you the tools to stay a head of that gain, plus lose a few pounds in the process. Using body chemistry and lifestyle chances Twin Hills makes it easy to lose the weight and keep it off.
WEIGHT LOSS
HollywoodLife

’90 Day Fiance’s Big Ed Reveals How He Lost 25 Pounds In Weight Loss Transformation

HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with ’90 Day Fiance’ star Big Ed who revealed what led to his 25-lb weight loss transformation. 90 Day Fiance‘s Big Ed, 56, made headlines on Nov. 10 when it was announced that he and his longtime girlfriend, Liz Woods, 29, got engaged. And while the reality star has a lot of celebrating to do, he spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed the secret to his weight loss transformation following the couple’s split during season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Hit 100lb weight loss goal!

I joined MFP years ago, but I got serious about my weight loss in January, 2020 after suffering from pulmonary embolisms and being diagnosed with a heart defect. After several weigh loss failures, I decided to make a plan I felt was feasible for me. I have stuck to a primarily plant-based diet, reset my calories weekly, which is eye-opening, tracked everything, and started power walking and eventually jogging 5 days a week. I typically do 4 miles 6 days a week. I then added basic strength training to the mix 2-3 times a week. I have followed 16:8 intermittent fasting 6 days a week, which has worked wonders for my appetite.
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

The #1 Best Supplement To Get a Leaner Body, Says Dietitian

If you're looking to get a leaner body, (i.e. lowering your body fat), you're probably spending more time working out and honing in on your diet. While you may be making all the lifestyle and nutrition changes to get lean, you should also consider adding in a supplement that will help you achieve your 'get lean' goals. And the one supplement you should be taking is fiber.
FITNESS
