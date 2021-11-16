Griffin Pond Animal Shelter over capacity after Moscow hoarding case

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — No vacancy at a local animal shelter.

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in South Abington Township announced they can no longer take in animals. This comes after the latest hoarding case in Lackawanna County put them well over capacity.

Right now, the lobby at Griffin Pond is being used as an overflow area. People at the shelter say they’re doing the best they can to care for the unexpected influx of animals, but they’re way over capacity.

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter will have to start turning animals away at least until the new year. Medical assistant Alexandria Cruz says they’re only taking animals on an emergency basis, such as animals brought in by police.

“We’re over capacity and have other hoarding cases. We got one previously this summer with the dogs. So, this has been kind of an influx of we think we get things under control and then we don’t and something else comes in,” Cruz said.

Just last week, the shelter rescued more than 50 cats from a home in Moscow. They had to move some animals into the lobby area to make room.

“They owned cats that were never fixed, and they just reproduced and reproduced, and it just got overwhelming and out of control. Cats can get pregnant relatively young, and they can also reproduce pretty quickly,” Cruz said.

Cruz says the shelter has no choice but to take in the animals in situations like this, regardless of whether they have enough room or staff. Now, they’re encouraging people to foster an animal. It frees up space in the shelter and helps the animals find homes.

“Fostering is a huge help for us because not only do they take an animal out of the shelter, but they take an animal out of the shelter with a lot more constant supervision,” Cruz said.

Cruz believes the sooner they can find forever homes for these animals, the sooner they’ll be able to help more animals in need. She adds they’re working on opening up one day during the weekend to give more people the opportunity to meet and adopt an animal.

If you need to bring in an animal, call the shelter. They can refer you to a local rescue.

Griffin Pond will cover any medical expenses and set you up with supplies if you decide to foster a shelter animal.

For information on fostering or adoption, visit the Griffin Pond Facebook page .

