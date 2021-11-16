Warm Up With These Homemade Soups in the Hudson Valley
By Allison Kay
2 days ago
It seems that when the weather gets cooler, we then enjoy the simpler things in life. For me, I look forward to relaxing with one of my favorite blankets and books while sipping on hot chocolate. Those extra warm cups of tea in the morning make the day smoother...
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I remember reading Garfield comics as a kid and feeling an intense kinship as the fat cat tossed pawfuls of lasagna in his face while “I Love Lasagna” floated in the thought-bubble above his head. Same, Garfield. Same.
I’ve had the wind knocked out of me. I’m heartbroken and coping with the feeling of betrayal by an institution I’ve always been loyal to and thought (wrongly so) would never dare hurt me: Panera Bread Co. One fateful day last month, Panera took their delicious baked potato soup off...
On paper, making eggs sounds easy, but once you hit the kitchen, you may have to deal with a slew of problems you never expected. According to HuffPost, many home chefs run the risk of breaking the yolks, cooking eggs too hot, or even using the wrong pan. While these mistakes and more have the potential to undo any breakfast plans, Robert Irvine believes there is another, smaller error that has caused its fair share of havoc and wrecked too many meals.
Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
When you don't have the time to cook up dinner, nothing comes to the rescue quite like a frozen meal. Whether you need a whole entrée that you can heat up after a long day of work or a simple meal shortcut that you can combine with a larger table spread, it's convenient to have a few frozen foods on hand. Unfortunately, these products range in quality, and knowing which items to lean towards or stay away from can make or break your meal plans.
Pie is the quintessential Thanksgiving dessert. It's as expected and iconic as a golden-roasted turkey at the table. It's often the star of the dessert course, a celebration of the season's harvest and plenty, featuring delicious, golden buttery pastry stuffed to the max with the bounties of fall. What makes...
Editor’s note: Thanksgiving traces its origins to an uneasy, temporary alliance between 17th-century English settlers and members of the Wampanoag Confederacy. This year, Eater is choosing to acknowledge that history in our coverage of the holiday. For almost as long as I can remember, I’ve hosted Thanksgiving with my good...
The holidays and cookies go hand-in-hand, and children love helping in the kitchen. We asked our Facebook Fans to share some of their favorite cookie recipes. Cream together the butter and sugar. Stir in eggs, molasses and vinegar. Sift and add flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon and cloves. Let the dough stand at room temperature 15-30 minutes. Form the dough into ¾ inch balls. Bake on greased cookie sheet about 12 minutes at exactly 325 degrees (too hot will cause the cookies to brown too much). The cookies are done when they have an even honey-brown color all over the surface. They will begin to swell at first as they get brown, and will then begin to sink around the edges. Let them cool at least a minute or two before removing from the pan, then they will flatten out and crinkle like gingersnaps! ~ Evelyn Bartlow, Kansas City.
Combine cranberries, shallot, Madeira, sugars, orange juice and cranberry juice in a 1-quart sauce pot and simmer over low- medium heat for 20-30 minutes or until the cranberries become soft. Separately, mix the cornstarch with the cold water then add it to the cranberry mixture. Turn up heat to a heavy simmer and continue to cook, stirring well, for another 5-10 minutes. Serve warm.
This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
I know Thanksgiving is still three weeks away, but that doesn't mean we can't start to discuss what should be present on your table this year. You may not know, but Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. I love spending time with my immediate family and thoroughly enjoy devouring the delicious Thanksgiving staples. In fact, this holiday is the only time I will willingly be involved in the cooking.
Nothing is worse than biting into a plate of eggs, only to have them taste bland and rubbery. While you could just try to make them better by sprinkling a pinch of salt and pepper, what if there was a way to get a richer and more complex flavor every time you make a scamble? Say hello to hondashi, the ingredient you’re definitely going to start putting in your eggs — and every other savory dish in your diet.
This Thanksgiving, spice up your table with some fun and different sides. Below, five awesome ideas to get the wheels turning. We’re talking mouth-watering cranberry apple rice pilaf, grilled sweet potatoes, and more. Read on, and get excited for Turkey Day. Cranberry Apple Rice Pilaf by Melanie Cagle of The...
Experts are predicting that if you’re planning to make your own Thanksgiving dinner this holiday season, you could face turkey shortages. But there is no shortage of restaurants offering traditional Thanksgiving meals for takeout. Several chains are taking orders for turkey dinners. Most are heat-and-serve feasts to be served family-style,...
This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This deliciously simple Shepherd’s Pie, aka Cottage Pie, is a comforting classic casserole of Britain and Ireland done American-style. It is so quick and easy to assemble a mixture of cooked meat and vegetables that’s been simmered in a savory stew, topped with creamy mashed potatoes, and baked until golden brown–it’s a hearty one-dish dinner when you’re in the mood for a meat and potatoes kind of meal.
