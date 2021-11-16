ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tough start to trip for Magic, who fall to Atlanta, 129-111

By MATT MURSCHEL
Bradenton Herald
 2 days ago

Orlando’s Cole Anthony and Atlanta’s Trae Young went toe-to-toe in a game of who could outdo the other but it was Young who came out on top as the Hawks ran away with a 129-111 win at State Farm Arena Monday night. Anthony had his third double-double of the...

www.bradenton.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA

Clarkson And Utah Head To Atlanta To Start Three-Game Road Trip

After having his streak of consecutive games with a made three-pointer end, reigning sixth man of the year Jordan Clarkson is ready to start a new one in Atlanta. When Jordan Clarkson's historic shooting streak came to an end last Sunday, the reigning sixth man of the year had a very nonchalant response when asked about it.
NBA
chatsports.com

Utah Jazz begin new road trip against the Atlanta Hawks

The Utah Jazz (6-1) will begin their short southern U.S. road trip against the Atlanta Hawks (4-4). The Hawks are on the second game of a back-to-back, having lost 117-108 to the Brooklyn Nets last night. Atlanta has lost three of their previous four games, while Utah has won two straight.
NBA
tucsonpost.com

Atlanta, struggling with consistency, starts tough swing in Phoenix

The Atlanta Hawks begin a four-game road swing Saturday night in Phoenix against the reigning Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns. Atlanta enters the trip west in an early-season slump, having lost four of its last five. The Hawks dropped a 116-98 decision Thursday at home to Utah, when theyshot just 7-for-28 from 3-point range and were hammered on the boards, 47-32.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Cole Anthony
Person
Trae Young
Person
Terrence Ross
Person
Gary Harris
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Jamahl Mosley
Person
Franz Wagner
kslsports.com

Jazz End Seven Game Marathon Trip With Loss To Magic

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz ended their three-game road trip with a 107-100 loss to the Orlando Magic. With Mike Conley resting after playing last night against Miami, the Jazz struggled to execute down the stretch turning the ball over 17 times, including seven times in the fourth quarter, while shooting just 38 percent from the floor and 19 percent from the three-point line.
NBA
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: Rematch with Jazz will take some fourth-quarter Magic

As the 4-6 Atlanta Hawks get set to play the third leg of their four-game road trip, a rematch against the 7-3 Utah Jazz, they’re looking to solve several issues on the floor. Among them, offensive chemistry, defensive effort, and letting the officiating get to them much to the chagrin of their head coach.
NBA
netsdaily.com

Nets try to bounce back as they continue road trip in Orlando vs. Magic

Still on the road. The Brooklyn Nets took their world tour into Chicago on Monday night hoping to push their winning streak to six games, but the Bulls used an excellent fourth quarter to pull away and win by 23 points. The opponent tonight will be the Orlando Magic. The...
NBA
KEYT

Young, Collins each score 23 as Hawks beat Magic 129-111

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young and John Collins each scored 23 points and the Atlanta Hawks won their second straight game with a 129-111 victory over the Orlando Magic. Clint Capela finished with 20 points and 16 rebounds and Bogdan Bogdanovich scored 20 for Atlanta, which snapped a six-game skid with a 20-point win over defending NBA champion Milwaukee on Sunday. Cole Anthony had 27 points and 11 assists for the Magic, who have dropped three straight and five of six. Lou Williams hit a layup to push the lead back to double digits with 9:26 left in the game, and the Magic, trailing by 11, called timeout. It didn’t help. Capela immediately stole the ball from Franz Wagner, and the Hawks went up 14 on Delon Wright’s 3. The Magic didn’t pull within double digits the rest of the way.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Magic#Hawks
arcamax.com

Kristian Winfield: Nets should start LaMarcus Aldridge, who helps carry team past Magic

If NBA awards were monthly, LaMarcus Aldridge would be a front-runner for Sixth Man. Aldridge, who has been one of the Nets' most reliable players, helped carry them to a 123-90 win over the Magic in Orlando on Wednesday. He came off the bench and scored 13 points in the second quarter, tallying 21 total with nine rebounds on 9-of-16 shooting in yet another impressive performance for the Nets.
NBA
orlandopinstripedpost.com

Hawks 129, Magic 111: Magic unable to get stops in Atlanta

When the Orlando Magic are scoring and shooting as well as they did for much of Monday’s game, it needs to be enough for a win. It wasn’t because the Magic were unable get stops and sent the Atlanta Hawks to the free throw line far too frequently in a 129-111 loss.
NBA
peachtreehoops.com

Hawks speed by Magic, 129-111

The Atlanta Hawks hosted the Orlando Magic on Monday night, looking for their second straight win. The Hawks were able to take down the Magic by a score of 129-111, registering their second straight win after losing six straight previously. Cole Anthony led all scorers with 27 points in the...
NBA
milwaukeesun.com

Fading Magic tip off five-game road trip at Hawks

The struggling Orlando Magic will try to find some answers away from home on Monday when they begin a five-game road trip in Atlanta against the Hawks, who have proven to be one of the NBA's best teams in their own building. The Magic have lost two straight and have...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Southeast Division opponents meet when the Atlanta Hawks (5-9) host the Orlando Magic (3-10) at State Farm Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 15, 2021. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Big Man Robert Williams Ruled Out For Wednesday Night’s Game Vs. Hawks

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will be without big man Robert Williams when they visit the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Williams has been ruled out with left knee tendinopathy. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka made the announcement Wednesday morning, and added that Williams’ injury is being considered a “short-term thing.” Williams played just 13 minutes of Monday’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers before leaving with the injury. He did not play in the second half. Losing Williams will be a big blow to Boston in the short term, with the team already dealing with the loss of Jaylen Brown as he recovers...
NBA
Bradenton Herald

Hawks down Celtics to earn third straight win

ATLANTA — Never trailing after the first quarter, the Hawks (7-9) beat the Celtics, 110-99, Wednesday at State Farm Arena. Next up, the Hawks will host the Hornets Saturday at State Farm Arena. Below are some takeaways from the win:. 1. The Hawks are doing what coach Nate McMillan intended...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To L.A.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy