'Retire the Red Raider': Protesters demand Gaston County school mascot change, school board passes blame

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday commuted the death sentence of Julius Jones to life in prison without the possibility of parole amid protests and a last-minute court appeal that argued the state’s execution process amounted to “cruel and unusual punishment.”. Stitt’s announcement came after Jones’ supporters staged days of...
NEW YORK (AP) — More than half a century after the assassination of Malcolm X, two of his convicted killers were exonerated Thursday after decades of doubt about who was responsible for the civil rights icon’s death. Manhattan judge Ellen Biben dismissed the convictions of Muhammad Aziz and the late...
Prosecutors on Thursday during their cross-examination of Travis McMichael, one of the three white men on trial for the February 2020 killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, elicited a series of statements that could hurt his defense. McMichael, his father Greg and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are all facing counts...
Former President Trump endorsed Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) on Thursday, just one day after the House voted to censure him and remove him from committees for sharing a video on social media that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Biden . "Congressman Paul Gosar has been a...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two days before he was gunned down while buying cookies at his favorite bakery in Memphis, Tennessee, rapper Young Dolph visited a cancer center where a relative had received treatment. The 36-year-old who grew up on the Memphis streets was in town to hand out turkeys...
(CNN) — The jury in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial began a third third day of deliberations on Thursday for five felony charges related to the fatal shooting of two people and the wounding of another during last year's unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The 12-person jury, made up of five men...
Drug overdose deaths in the United States surpassed 100,000 in a 12-month period for the first time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday, a troubling milestone amid an already devastating period for the country. The number of overdose deaths rose 29 percent, from 78,056 from April 2019...
Comments / 3