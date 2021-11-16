ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabarrus County, NC

Cabarrus County reopens applications for small business support grant

By Sydney Heiberger
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37NGEy_0cxsNHWi00

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Cabarrus County announced Monday they have reopened applications for their Small Business Support Program.

Last month, the county announced they were giving 500 small businesses up to $10,000 each, a total of $5 million. They say they now want to give more businesses the opportunity to apply, as they’ve only given out $620,321 so far.

Ketchie Inc. is a precision machine shop in Concord. They turn raw materials into parts for manufacturers. Like everyone else, they’ve been hit hard by COVID.

“Our overall business took a hit for sure. And when it came back, it came back really strong. So, it’s been difficult as far as backlog and catching up,” said owner Courtney Silver.

Silver was one of the business owners that received $10,000 from the first round of grant money. They say the money has helped in their recovery.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

“Overall, it’s just helped with cash flow. Cash flow is super important for small businesses,” said Silver.

The county says this go-around, they hope to reach even more businesses who may not have been aware the program existed.

“I don’t think there’s ever a time when we can say we did everything possible to reach everybody. It was a pleasure of ours to go back out there and make sure that we tried new ways of reaching them,” said Cabarrus County Communications Director Kasia Thompson.

The county says they’ve sent a letter to 3,200 local small businesses directly to let them know that the program exists.

“The personal touch always goes a long way,” said Thompson.

Small businesses in Cabarrus County have until Friday to apply for the grant. If interested, click here to apply and learn about the requirements . The county says any money that they don’t give out will be reallocated to other American Rescue Plan-approved sources.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cabarrus County, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Cabarrus County, NC
Business
City
Concord, NC
County
Cabarrus County, NC
Cabarrus County, NC
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Union County breaks ground on new library in Waxhaw

WAXHAW, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Union County officials celebrated the groundbreaking of a new library in Waxhaw Tuesday. Construction is now underway on the 19,000 square-foot Southwest Regional Library. “We are so thrilled to be one step closer to opening a new library in the fastest-growing area of UnionCounty,” said Nina Chaffin, Director of […]
WAXHAW, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ketchie Inc#Covid#Fox 46 Alerts#Breaking News#American
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 injured after ‘series of fights’ reported at Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte; school on lockdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person is injured after a “series of fights” were reported at Mallard Creek High School Thursday morning, officials confirmed to FOX 46 Charlotte. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to assist a school resource officer with a fight on campus at Mallard Creek High School around […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

North Carolina AG files lawsuit over kid-friendly e-cigarettes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced Tuesday that he is suing the founders of an e-cigarette maker over his concerns that their product is being marketed to children through kid-friendly flavors and poor age verification. Stein announced at a news conference that he is suing Juul founders James Monsees and […]
LAW
Fox 46 Charlotte

Burke County man with 100+ criminal processes in NC court system busted again

BURKE COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Burke County man who has over 100 criminal court processes in the North Carolina court system has been arrested again, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Deputies began investigating 39-year-old Hudson resident Jessie Clark in September regarding him selling drugs. Detectives concluded Clark had been trafficking […]
BURKE COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy