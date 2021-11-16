ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

JaMychal Green, Dorian Finney-Smith hit with double-technicals for incident

By Larry Brown
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JaMychal Green and Dorian Finney-Smith were hit with double-technical fouls for an incident that took place during Monday’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets. The Mavs were leading the Nuggets...

