The Woody Biomass Blunder

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe term carbon neutral (which is not the same as zero carbon and not a scientific term) when used to distinguish a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions really means this: “Someone else, at some other time, removes carbon, so I can emit more.” (Quote by Dr. William Moomaw, IPCC co-author...

Robert Tegen
2d ago

this article is a joke. pellets are made from byproducts of the lumber and building material industry. not the entire tree! Stop spreading lies!

Topper Thompson
3d ago

Biden Democrats want Americans to burn Clothes like the Chinese CCP is making the Chinese people do right now as we speak!!!

dave
3d ago

The global warming emergency. What a joke it’s just a wealth redistribution scheme. Let’s go Brandon,🖕Joe Bidum.

