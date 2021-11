It might be the last beautiful day of autumn and I’m walking through thigh-high fields of prairie grass and wilted wildflowers outside Chippewa Falls with my friend Jim Murray and his bird-dog, Sadie. A Wisconsin pheasant hunter could not possibly dream of better conditions. The sun is bright, the air so warm you might consider shedding a jacket, and the grasses are not even wet with dew or melted frost. The sort of day that has the quality of a photograph — you want to record the moment for times ahead when the weather will not be so mild, when you might be sick abed, or when the responsibilities of your life do not allow for such wonderful frivolity.

