ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

WFB Federation frustrated with grizzly lawsuits

subletteexaminer.com
 5 days ago

WYOMING – The Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzly bear has been the subject of discussion and lawsuits for decades. Back in June 2017 the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) announced that grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem had sufficiently recovered and were returned to state management. A little over a...

subletteexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
subletteexaminer.com

Dell Creek elk feedground extension is official

SUBLETTE COUNTY – Although there was little doubt the Forest Service would authorize the special-use permit to continue feeding elk this winter near Bondurant, Wyoming Game and Fish announced the one-year permit on Friday. Recently, U.S. District Judge Nancy Freudenthal ruled that Game and Fish had not properly sought an...
BONDURANT, WY
bloomberglaw.com

Wildlife Agency Delay in Grizzly Recovery Rule Draws Lawsuit (1)

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service needs to stop delaying and prepare a recovery plan for grizzly bears in the Bitterroot area of Montana and Idaho, according to a lawsuit filed in a Montana federal court. The agency’s failure to act is unreasonable and violates federal law, Alliance for the...
POLITICS
Daily Telegram

Federal wolf lawsuit gets hearing in California

A federal judge in California on Friday heard testimony on a lawsuit that seeks to restore federal protections for wolves across much of the U.S., including Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. Attorneys for the Defenders of Wildlife, the Center for Biological Diversity and several other groups, represented by Earthjustice, argued in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
subletteexaminer.com

Feds to reconsider two elk feedgrounds following CWD discoveries

WYOMING -- Following recent discoveries of Chronic Wasting Disease in feedground-supported elk herds, the U.S. Forest Service will conduct a detailed environmental review that could decide the fate of two Wyoming winter feeding operations. The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission proposes using Dell Creek Feedground in Sublette County’s Bondurant basin...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
Washington Post

GOP-appointed judges freeze Biden vaccine requirement after federal lawsuit

A federal appeals court suspended the Biden administration’s new vaccine requirement for private companies, delivering a major blow for one of the White House’s signature attempts to increase the number of vaccinations to corral the pandemic. The decision was issued by a panel of three judges appointed by Republican presidents...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ellsworth American

Grizzly bears

Like the proverbial mountain lion question in Maine, folks who live near the high country in western Colorado are asking: “Are the grizzlies back?”. As with the mountain lion in Maine, wildlife officials in Colorado insist that the grizzly bear was officially ruled to be extinct in that state as of 1953. However, a grizzly popped up in the fall of 1979. Ed Wiseman, an outfitter, was bow hunting elk when he had an encounter. He awakened the big bear from its nap. The bear slapped the hunter’s bow out of his grip and begin chewing on Wiseman’s leg. Amazingly enough, though badly mauled, the elk hunter managed to save himself by stabbing the bear repeatedly with one of his broadhead arrows. The bear died from its wounds, and you can view the apex predator’s skeleton and hide at the Denver Museum of Science.
ANIMALS
Sheridan Media

Free Our Faces brings Federal Lawsuit Against SCSD#2

Free Our Faces, a group of Sheridan parents who are against the mask mandate at SCSD#2, have filed a lawsuit in Federal District Court against SCSD#2 School Board of Trustees, as well against Governor Gordon, and the Wyoming Department of Health. Shelta Rambur, Tiffany Leimback, and a host of other...
SHERIDAN, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Farm Bureau#Wfb Federation#Usfws#Mslf#The U S Court Of Appeals#The 9th Circuit
dailycoffeenews.com

Federal Judge Dismisses Key Claims in Helbachs Coffee Lawsuit

A United States District Court judge has dismissed key arguments made by Wisconsin-based Helbachs Coffee in its lawsuit against the City of Madison, Dane County and multiple public officials. The coffee company filed the lawsuit after it was cited for repeatedly violating local emergency public health orders last year. Wisconsin...
MADISON, WI
9&10 News

Enbridge Line 5 Lawsuit To Remain In Federal Court

On Tuesday, a U.S. District Court ruled that the state’s lawsuit against Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline will stay in federal court. Governor Whitmer and the DNR had filed a complaint against Enbridge in state court on Nov. 13, the same day Whitmer ordered them to remove Line 5. On Nov....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBCMontana

Biden reverses course on OSHA vaccine mandate

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced the Biden administration reversed course and suspended its implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers after previously telling businesses they should proceed despite a court-ordered pause. Knudsen and other attorneys general sued the government...
HEALTH
1380kcim.com

Federal Judge Rules In Lawsuit, Saying Biden Administration Cannot Enforce Tax Mandates

On Monday, a federal district court judge in Alabama ruled in favor of the 13 states suing the Biden Administration over the unclear provisions laid out in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that attempts to prohibit states from cutting taxes. “The language of the Tax Mandate makes it impossible for States to make an informed choice about the costs of receiving ARPA funds because it is impossible to know how to exercise taxing authority without putting ARPA funds at risk,” the judge wrote in his ruling. “Money is fungible, meaning ‘of such a nature that one part or quantity may be replaced by another equal part or quantity in paying a debt or settling an account’ or ‘capable of mutual substitution: interchangeable.’ Thus, any ARPA funds the Plaintiff States receive could be viewed as indirectly offsetting any reduction in net tax revenue from a change in state law or policy.” Iowa joined the lawsuit in late March and Gov. Reynolds says the finding that Congress exceeded its authority by attaching vague and ambiguous conditions on ARPA funds is a major victory for the state and for Iowa taxpayers. “The Biden Administration was trying to punish fiscally responsible states like Iowa, which has a record budget surplus, and that’s why we took legal action,” she says. “With this ruling, Biden’s Administration can’t keep us from cutting taxes and I look forward to doing just that.” The court permanently enjoined this provision of ARPA against the plaintiff states, meaning the language therein cannot be enforced.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Pets
MyChesCo

Attorney General Shapiro Resolves Federal Lawsuit in Win for Tipped Workers

HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro led a coalition of nine attorneys general in praising the Department of Labor’s new Tip Regulation, dismissing their lawsuit and ending the fight to overturn the Trump Administration’s harmful rule. Under the new regulation, tipped workers can only be paid the tipped minimum wage when the vast majority of their work generates tips, helping protect them from exploitation and wage theft.
LAW
theadvocate.com

Federal COVID vaccine mandate temporarily halted in Louisiana following lawsuit

A federal appeals court in Louisiana has halted a Biden administration order requiring companies with more than 100 employees to mandate COVID vaccines or weekly testing. Saturday’s decision from the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals prevents the Occupational Safety and Health Administration from enforcing the mandate until further judicial review.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy