For years now, the phone has been the essential, can’t-do-without gadget, and the advance of the smartphone has merely confirmed this. Now, you can check your calendar, send an email, play a videogame with console-quality graphics, call an Uber, pay a bill, take photos better than your camera can and watch Netflix. Some people even occasionally use them to make a call or send a text, apparently.The big design change in the last few years has been the move to all-screen phones – where the button that used to adorn every screen’s front, causing blank space at the bottom, for...

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO