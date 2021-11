Week 10's Monday Night Football finale features a pair of offensive-minded head coaches who, along with those in NFL DFS contests, will have a lot of talent at their disposal. Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers will try to stress a stout Rams defense, a task that will be more manageable with a near-full complement of weapons. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and his top three pass-catchers will all be active -- something that hasn’t been the norm this season, adn on the other sideline, Sean McVay will try to do what the Browns weren't able to accomplish -- effectively utilize Odell Beckham Jr. Clearly, there are no shortage of potential picks for our DraftKings Showdown lineup.

