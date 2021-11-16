ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Mike Leach Talks Win Over Auburn, Upcoming Game Against Tennessee State

Mississippi State got back to its winning ways on Saturday with a 43-34 comeback victory over Auburn as the Bulldogs came back from a 25-point deficit and scored some 40 unanswered points.

This week, the Bulldogs turn their attention to an FCS opponent in Tennessee State. Obviously, this is expected to be an easier win compared to the rest of the competition State has faced this season, but it is important that the Dawgs not play down to anyone coming off such a thrilling victory over yet another ranked team.

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach met with the media Monday to discuss the Bulldogs' current progress and the upcoming matchup.

One thing he addressed during the press conference was the comments Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin made about him being the best offensive coach in America this past week on "College Gameday."

"He’s setting the stage for a really good Egg Bowl," Leach said. "I’d be lying if I told you he didn’t think he’s the best offensive coordinator. It was modest of him to say… We’ll just let the love keep coming both directions."

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say this week (video credit: Mississippi State Athletics):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Cc4v_0cxsL9cZ00

