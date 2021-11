Honor will launch its Honor 8C phone in India at the end of this month. This phone was launched in China last month. Now, the company is all set for throwing it in India. However, India has the biggest market in all over the world. So, every company wants to launch its product in India as early as possible. The market in India will give them a high rise in selling the product. Here, we are talking about Huawei’s sub-brand Honors’ new phone, Honor8C. Let’s get some information about the new phone.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO