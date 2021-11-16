ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Indian shares slide as finance, energy sectors drag

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

BENGALURU, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Tuesday as losses in finance and energy sectors outweighed gains in tech and metal stocks.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index slipped 0.18% to 18,076.2 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.22% to 60,598.6 by 0351 GMT.

The Nifty Bank Index dropped 0.5%. Federal Bank , IDFC First Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank — down between 0.65% and 1.21% — led the losses on the sub-index.

Major energy stocks, such as Adani Transmission and Reliance Industries shed 2.4% and 0.73% respectively. The Nifty Energy Index was down 0.47%.

Tech stocks, however, were upbeat, led by gains in Coforge . The IT company jumped 6.87% to hit a one-month high after saying it was filing to list American depositary shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Nifty Metal Index was also up 0.90%, helped by shares of Vedanta Ltd and JSW Steel.

Broader Asian shares were mostly higher as relief in China’s property sector supported sentiment, while investors also kept a close eye on a key meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Comments / 0

Related
moneyweek.com

The most important price in the world is rising – investors beware

There has been a fundamental shift in the investment landscape, a shift that has meant making money these past few months has become that much harder. It explains the slowdown in commodities, the general choppiness and lack of clear trend elsewhere. It perhaps also explains some of the price action we have seen in bitcoin and ethereum.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

ETFs to Buy on Fund Managers' Big Bet on U.S. Stocks

Wall Street is enjoying a smooth ride this year with the major bourses near record highs. Solid corporate earnings and an improving economy have been driving the markets higher though inflation fear is weighing on investors’ sentiment. According to a Bank of America Corp. survey conducted Nov 5 to 11,...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Joe Biden
Reuters

Investors more bullish on yuan, short bets on Thai baht ease

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Bullish bets on the Chinese yuan hit a more than five-month high despite risks from a slowing property sector, while the prospect of an economic rebound led investors to unwind bearish positions in Thailand's baht, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Short positions in the Indian...
MARKETS
investing.com

Stocks dip, oil slides and havens shine as growth nerves nag

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Stock markets stalled on Thursday and safe havens such as government bonds, gold and the yen were supported in Asia, as a hint of uneasiness crept in over the outlook for interest rates and growth, particularly outside of the United States. Oil prices skidded to a six-week...
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. shares lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.58%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were lower at the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Oil & Gas , Financials and Industrials sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.58%, while the S&P 500 index fell 0.26%, and the NASDAQ Composite index lost 0.33%.
STOCKS
dallassun.com

Across the board losses for U.S. stocks Wednesday, Nasdaq down 52

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks fell across the board in the United States on Wednesday as inflation fears took hold. The Dow Jones registered the most damage, sliding 211.17 points or 0.58 percent to 35,931.05. The Nasdaq Composite fell 52.28 points or 0.33 percent to 15,921.57. The Standard and...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Stocks#Idfc First Bank#Federal Bank#Kotak Mahindra Bank#Indian#Bengaluru#Nse Nifty#S P Bse Sensex#Nifty Bank#Adani Transmission#Reliance Industries#Coforge#American#Nifty Metal#Vedanta Ltd#Jsw Steel#Asian#Chinese
pv-magazine.com

NTPC, Indian Oil to team up on renewable energy

Indian state-owned power producer NTPC Ltd. and Indian Oil have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate in the field of renewable energy and mutually explore opportunities for the supply of round-the-clock captive renewable power. NTPC and Indian Oil will work on the generation and storage of renewable energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hot96.com

China Evergrande sells entire stake in streaming platform HengTen to ease debt burden

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group is selling its entire stake in streaming services firm HengTen Network Group to raise HK$2.13 billion ($273.5 million), as the cash-strapped developer boosts efforts to avoid a debilitating default on its debts. Evergrande, the world’s most indebted developer, said on Thursday it would...
BUSINESS
Reuters

FTSE 100 falls as commodity-related stocks weigh, Playtech jumps on takeover bid

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Nov 18 (Reuters) - UK’s FTSE 100 fell on Thursday as oil and mining majors took a hit from weaker commodity prices, while online gambling software developer Playtech jumped after receiving a third takeover bid in the past two months.
STOCKS
NBC Connecticut

European Stocks Close Lower as Inflation Data Hits Sentiment; Royal Mail Up 10%

LONDON — European stocks closed lower on Thursday amid market concerns around the region's inflation outlook and coronavirus figures. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down by 0.5% provisionally, with oil and gas dropping 1.8% as most sectors and major bourses sank deep into the red. Automakers were the outliers, climbing 0.3%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
FXStreet.com

Global equities trade mixed after mixed US data

The Dollar weakening is intact currently. The US stock index futures are rising currently. Brent is down currently after reports United States has asked some of the world’s largest oil-consuming nations including China, India and Japan to consider releasing crude stockpiles. Gold prices are edging higher. Stock index futures are...
STOCKS
investing.com

Opening Bell: Futures Rise As Europe Stocks Post New Records; Oil, Bitcoin Slide

Chinese tech stocks sell off pressuring regional markets. Oil plunged on prospects major countries may tap into reserves. After major US indices closed lower on Wednesday, futures on the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 were trading higher on Thursday as stocks in Europe extended a string of records on the heels of a successful earnings season.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shed 0.64% to $340.77 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.33% to 15,921.57 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.58% to 35,931.05. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.56 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
Reuters

Indian shares fall as auto, tech stocks drag; Paytm tanks in debut

BENGALURU, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares were set to end the holiday-shortened week nearly 2% lower on Thursday, as losses in automobile and information technology stocks weighed on markets, while digital payments company Paytm plunged in a tepid market debut. By 0525 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index...
ECONOMY
milwaukeesun.com

Chinese shares close lower Thursday

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks closed lower Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.47 percent, at 3,520.82 points. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.9 percent lower at 14,579.17 points. The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 1.12 trillion yuan (176.19 billion...
MARKETS
Shore News Network

Treasury yields ease; Turkey’s lira plunges

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury yields edged lower on Thursday as the market struggled with reduced liquidity, while Turkey’s lira weakened further after its central bank cut rates. MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe was flat, and stocks on Wall Street were mixed. Cisco Systems was down nearly 9%...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Reuters

227K+
Followers
241K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy