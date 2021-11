Since I entered the government arena last year, I have been saying that the Permanent Fund Dividend is not our only problem but that it is a symbol of all our problems. But those who have decided to pay for government spending by cutting the PFD are saying something incredibly new and different about the society we are building in Alaska. It is a significant pivot, and Alaskans must decide whether they agree with this fundamental shift. For nearly four decades, we had enough money that we could avoid asking key questions, but we need to ask them now. The answers will determine our state’s future.

ALASKA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO