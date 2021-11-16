Woman accused of exposing herself at child’s birthday party

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say they have arrested a woman accused of exposing herself at a child’s birthday party. Police say 47-year-old Carolyn Archuleta was carrying a bottle of alcohol when she went into the front yard of a home near Unser Blvd. and Blake Rd. SW.

Story continues below:

The homeowner says he was having a birthday party for his four-year-old child at the time. They say Archuleta tried to punch people then began taking her clothes off, exposing herself to everyone at the party. Investigators believe she was drunk or on drugs.

She was arrested on charges including aggravated indecent exposure. Police say she has four prior felonies arrests including child abuse.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.