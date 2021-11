VERMILLION — The Platte-Geddes Black Panthers trailed from the 11:42 mark of the second quarter to the 3:33 mark of the fourth, where they took their first lead of the game at 14-8. That is all Platte-Geddes would need to take down Canistota-Freeman for the 9AA State Title Thursday night inside the DakotaDome in Vermillion.

