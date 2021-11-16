Upgrade any space with Pre-Black Friday savings on this stylish LED lamp

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Small additions to home decor can create a major boost in the look of a room, and sometimes change an entire setting in ways you didn't anticipate. While searching for the right fit to step up the aesthetics of any layout, too many people pay unnecessary prices and get less than advertised.

The Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp will be a welcomed addition to your home, and it is especially budget-friendly for a limited time. Normally sold for $149.99, this beautifully designed, space-saving lamp is currently available for only $70.97 with a Pre-Black Friday Doorbusters deal.

This innovative device is more versatile than you could ever have imagined. Featuring more than 16 million colors and 300 effects, this corner lamp lets owners enjoy beautiful customized illumination in their own home. Its effects are certain to elevate the ambiance of any living room, dining room, guest room, or office.

High-end design ensures that, though it will stand out, it won't dominate your space and damage the flow of a room.

Accompanied by a remote control that shuffles color and effects to provide perfect lighting at any time of day, a quality metal finish and weighted rubber bottom make this lamp durable and secure. The aluminum and acrylic product supplies up to 50,000 hours of bulb life.

This sustainable approach further enhances the impressive addition to your layout in any room, and it is a great way to revitalize any variety of work spaces.

Use a short-term deal to make a long-term investment in any room that could use a modernized look by purchasing the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp for only $70.97 (reg. $149) while Pre-Black Friday Doorbusters deals last.

Prices subject to change.