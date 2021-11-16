Armored Truck Guard Lashonda Hearts Killed, Partner Wounded In Robbery

SALEM (CBS) – The woman who was shot while leaving work in Salem Monday night is recovering in a hospital. Lindsay Smith’s mother says the 33-year-old is in the ICU but her condition is improving. Police believe Smith was shot in the head by 55-year-old Richard Lorman, who then killed himself. Smith had filed for a restraining order in New Hampshire against Lorman, but it was denied. She had told a New Hampshire judge that her ex-boyfriend was vengeful and had threatened her life. Lindsay Smith (WBZ-TV) Outrage over the denial has reached the governor’s office. In a statement Wednesday, Governor Chris Sununu said, “What happened to Ms. Smith is an absolute tragedy and my thoughts and prayers are with her and her family. As soon as this was brought to our attention I immediately contacted the judicial branch and confirmed this matter is being reviewed to the fullest extent possible.” The shooting happened Monday as Smith was leaving Doyle Sailmakers in Salem, where coworkers say she is a manager.

