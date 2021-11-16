ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Armored Truck Guard Lashonda Hearts Killed, Partner Wounded In Robbery

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo armored car guards were shot Monday morning, and...

chicago.cbslocal.com

CBS DFW

Beauty Supply Store Employee Shot And Killed During Robbery At Mesquite Strip Center

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A beauty supply store employee was shot and killed during a robbery in Mesquite Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 17. Police said it happened at Victoria’s Beauty Supply in the 1800 block of North Galloway Avenue in a strip shopping center around 1:40 p.m. Deadly shooting scene in Mesquite (Chopper 11). The victim, a man, was rushed to an area hospital, but could not be revived. Police have not made any arrests. They are still looking for the killer.  
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

15-Year-Old Arrested, Charged With Capital Murder After Deadly Shooting At Mesquite Business

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was shot and killed at a business in Mesquite on November 17, now a teenager is in custody charged with the crime. According to police, it was around 2:00 p.m. when after receiving a shots fired call officers were sent to the 1800 block of North Galloway Avenue. Once there police found an adult male — whose name has not been released — suffering from several gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, but later died as a result of his injuries. After some investigation, police say they identified and arrested a 15-year-old boy. The name of the teenaged suspect will not be released because of his age. Officials say the investigation into the case continues and are encouraging anyone who has any information about the crime to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator M. Heidelberg at 972-216-6290.
MESQUITE, TX
fox32chicago.com

3 killed, 3 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday

CHICAGO - Three people were killed and three others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Monday. An armored truck security guard was killed and another was critically wounded during an attempted robbery in Chatham on the South Side. The guards were loading an ATM at 10:20 a.m. at a Bank of America branch in the 200 block of West 83rd Street when two to four gunmen came up, demanded cash and opened fire, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Boston

Victim In Attempted Murder-Suicide In Salem Identified As Lindsay Smith

SALEM (CBS) – The woman who was shot while leaving work in Salem Monday night is recovering in a hospital. Lindsay Smith’s mother says the 33-year-old is in the ICU but her condition is improving. Police believe Smith was shot in the head by 55-year-old Richard Lorman, who then killed himself. Smith had filed for a restraining order in New Hampshire against Lorman, but it was denied. She had told a New Hampshire judge that her ex-boyfriend was vengeful and had threatened her life. Lindsay Smith (WBZ-TV) Outrage over the denial has reached the governor’s office. In a statement Wednesday, Governor Chris Sununu said, “What happened to Ms. Smith is an absolute tragedy and my thoughts and prayers are with her and her family. As soon as this was brought to our attention I immediately contacted the judicial branch and confirmed this matter is being reviewed to the fullest extent possible.” The shooting happened Monday as Smith was leaving Doyle Sailmakers in Salem, where coworkers say she is a manager.
SALEM, MA
CBS Philly

Cash-Checking Store Owner Shot, Killed During Robbery In Philadelphia’s Ogontz Section, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting during a robbery at a check-cashing store in Philadelphia’s Ogontz neighborhood has left the owner dead. Chopper 3 was live over the 5800 block of Old York Road. Police say in-store surveillance cameras were rolling the entire time this deadly robbery happened and now they are asking for your help to find the man who pulled the trigger on a woman as children were next door inside a day care. “It’s kind of scary because she goes to school right here,” Jamal Tucker said. “I thought it was the day care. Then I realized it was next door,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KCTV 5

1 killed, 1 wounded in double-shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- One person was killed and a second was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in KCK. The shooting was reported in the 1600 block of Walker. Officers discovered an adult male with gunshot wounds outside of a home. A second victim was found inside a...
KANSAS CITY, KS
CBS Chicago

Police Shoot, Wound Suspect Who Pinned Officer Between Cars In Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — Police shot and wounded a suspect who is accused of leaving an officer pinned between two vehicles in Joliet Tuesday afternoon. CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov reported Thursday night, 30, Joliet police said it all began after a traffic stop just after 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Wendy’s at 104 N. Center St. in Joliet. The suspect is accused of using his car to pin the officer as he approached him. It all ended just a few feet from the drive through window, when other police officers opened fire. The suspect’s car was left with...
JOLIET, IL
fox5dc.com

3 women killed, 2 wounded in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - Police say three women were shot to death and two others wounded in a Norfolk neighborhood Wednesday evening. News outlets report Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone said officers knew the person responsible but haven't taken them into custody. Police say dispatchers received a call about a shooting...
NORFOLK, VA
theleadernews.com

Security guard shot during robbery sues businesses

Brian Williams accepted a job as a security guard for the Five Guys restaurant at the northeast corner of North Shepherd Drive and Loop 610. Two years after the off-duty constable’s deputy was shot in the arm during a robbery at the hamburger chain, he is suing the franchisee and the parent corporation – as well as the property owner, property management company and real estate developer – for allegedly creating a dangerous environment that led to the crime and his injury.
HOUSTON, TX

