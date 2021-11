One of the most honorable Greek Goddesses, Athena, is known for her wisdom and protection over cities. The Athena Award, established by Athena International, is dedicated to recognizing those who follow in the footsteps of Athena. Nominees and winners of the Athena Award demonstrate excellence, creativity, and initiative in their business or profession. This year, Lakeland University proudly recognized two nominees for this prestigious award—Le’Shay Guy and David Gallianetti. On Thursday, November 11, 2021, it was announced that David Gallianetti won this well-deserved award. Le’Shay Guy was also nominated for the Athena Award.

COLLEGES ・ 3 DAYS AGO