ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazelwood, MO

Old iPhone used to build case against youth pastor charged with grooming, sexual assault of Hazelwood teen

By Jasmine Huda
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07YiM6_0cxsJPCS00

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Explicit text messages from an old iPhone show the lengths to which a youth pastor allegedly groomed a juvenile for years before he allegedly sexually assaulted her, Hazelwood Police said. That pastor now faces several state and federal charges and authorities believe there could be more victims.

“No matter how careful the parents are – the kids need to be educated on the types of techniques used by the predators,” Hazelwood Police DARE Officer Ed Novak said.

The alleged victim, who is now an adult, said she met youth pastor Jesse Vargas at a church retreat in Michigan. Vargas had lived in Long Island, New York.

She was 11 at the time. He was 25.

West St. Louis County residents say Kiefer Creek Road scene of too many deadly crashes

“He was actually the one at the registration table, the very first day that I went in. So I was 11, and I was in this new place full of strangers,” she said. “He was the first person to give me my nametag and make me feel comfortable. He was one of the spiritual leaders of the entire camp.”

FOX 2 is not naming the woman to protect her identity.

The woman, who is now 25, grew up in Hazelwood. She said she visited the camp twice a year. It was when she turned 13 that she said Vargas initiated more direct contact.

“After camp in 2011, he asked for my phone number and asked to take a photo of me. And he took that, and immediately started a friendly conversation,” she said.

She said the friendly conversations over texts were innocuous at first. Vargas, she said, insisted that he help guide her on her spiritual journey.

He began to text her, send her seemingly innocent tokens of affection, including a mix CD, a journal, and other items. Vargas’ wife had even sewn a dress for her.

But the subtle messages began to build into something dangerous over time, she said.

“He would talk to me about his work concerns, his marital concerns, his personal history, and also go on and on how well he wanted to treat me, and how he wanted to come there and buy me my favorite snacks,” she said. “And he wanted to transfer to St. Louis so he could take me out to lunch once I went to high school.”

The two became closer and while the alleged victim had concerns, she said she would ultimately trust Vargas, an authority figure.

Vargas, she said, even earned the trust of her family, even visiting and staying with them on more than one occasion.

Her first sexual contact with him happened when she was 15, she said.

“Inappropriate touching. Sexual stimulation. Oral sex, in my parents’ basement. He would come and stay with my family, he had earned their trust as well. But in the middle of the night, in my parent’s house, is where this would occur,” she said.

The methodically placed gifts, affection, and abuse continued. The alleged victim’s said her family was unaware of what was happening and that her parents allowed her to visit Vargas and his wife in New York.

The woman said she eventually broke off contact and lived with the secrets for years. It wasn’t until 2020—seven years after the initial relationship—that she came forward. She said a family member of Vargas—someone who she had never met—messaged her, saying she learned of what had been happened. She said the family member apologized to her for what Vargas had done.

That was when the woman, now 25, said she wanted to break her silence.

“I contacted Hazelwood Police,” she said.

She was aware that her case would be hard to prove, given that the alleged incidents took place seven years after the fact.

But two pieces of evidence helped bring charges against Vargas: an old iMac and an iPhone 5.

She still had possession of the old iPhone, which had the social app Kik on it. Vargas had instructed her to use the encrypted messaging system to communicate during the relationship.

“Even though it was encrypted and isn’t hosted online, it was still sitting there on my phone. The pages of conversation that we had had were right there waiting for the phone to turn on,” she said.

Hazelwood Police and the FBI were able to recover the texts. There were dozens of pages of evidence, revealing Vargas’ years-long efforts to groom his victim, police said.

“There were able to pull my phone backups off of that. Even though pretty early on in the grooming, he had instructed me to stop backing up my phone to that computer…we still had everything up to that point,” the woman said.

Hazelwood DARE Officer Novak visits schools in the area, speaking to teens and even children about the dangers of social media.

This Missouri city will likely become the ‘heart’ of America

He called the woman who came forward “courageous,” and that her experience should send a chilling message to parents about sexual predators and the internet.

“They’re very good at what they do. They will not only groom the children, themselves but often the parents. They’ll get an in with the parents, to get better access to the children. That’s what happened. It’s not just this case, but however, they can best get access to the child. That’s how they’ll do it,” he said.

The woman said she is grateful that justice is being served on Vargas.

“It’s a huge relief to know that others aren’t in danger any longer,” she said. “No child should be doing the bidding of any adult.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wbap.com

Attorney: STX Teen Allegedly Tased by Other Teens Dressed in KKK Costumes

Police in South Texas are investigating after a black teen says that he was attacked with a stun gun on Halloween by other teens wearing kkk costumes. Attorney Matthew S. Manning who is representing the unnamed juvenile, said during a Wednesday press conference that the situation is not a matter of “boys being boys.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Hazelwood, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Hazelwood, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
ABC7 Chicago

Details emerge in case against mom of teen who went missing

Details have emerged in the criminal case against the mother of a 14-year-old who went missing in October from her home in New Jersey before being found safe nearly a month later in New York. According to officials, she ran away in order to escape abuse at home. The criminal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Watson Institute Bus Aide Stabs School Nurse, Holds Teen Hostage In Sewickley

By: KDKA-TV’s Erika Stanish SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A bus aide is accused of stabbing a school nurse in the back and holding a 14-year-old boy hostage at the Watson Institute’s Education Center in Sewickley. Leet Township police said they were called to the scene along with multiple other surrounding agencies Wednesday morning for a situation involving a knife and a hostage. (Photo: KDKA Viewer) The suspect, Rochelle Pinkle, was taken into custody and is facing a long list of charges, including aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. According to the criminal complaint, Pinkle stabbed the nurse in the upper back twice...
SEWICKLEY, PA
whdh.com

2 teenagers facing homicide charges in death of high school teacher

(WHDH) — Two 16-year-old boys were arrested earlier this week in the death of a high school teacher who had been reported missing, authorities said. Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale, both of Iowa, are facing charges including first-degree homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide, according to the Fairfield Police Department.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Fbi#Long Island
CBS Denver

Suspect Michael Patrick Buckley Arrested Following Expiration Of Colorado Amber Alert

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A 30-year-old man has been arrested on a charge of sexual assault on a child. The arrest of Michael Patrick Buckley on Wednesday afternoon followed the expiration of an Amber Alert out of Westminster. An 11-year-old girl went missing Tuesday and was found on Wednesday. “We know there is inherent interest in this case and what occurred over the last couple of days. This is an open and ongoing case and to protect the integrity of the investigation we will not be releasing any additional information,” Westminster police wrote. “We would also like to remind everyone the...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Colorado daycare owner with license to care for six kids is jailed for hiding TWENTY SIX neglected children behind fake wall at her home business

A Colorado daycare owner has been sentenced to six years in prison after she hid 26 kids in her basement, with some children still traumatized as a result. A staircase to the basement was hidden behind a sliding fake wall when police arrived to Carla Marie Faith's Mountain Play Place in Colorado Springs in November 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Connecticut teen charged with assaulting, strangling, and killing 13-year-old girl

MANCHESTER, Conn. (TCD) -- A 14-year-old male was arrested Nov. 12 for allegedly sexually assaulting and strangling a 13-year-old girl who was found dead in June. Lt. Ryan Shea with the Manchester Police Department announced June 18 that a 13-year-old female was "located in the basement" of an apartment building at 40 Olcott Street after having been reported missing the night before. Shea clarified the area as more of a "common area" rather than a storage space or a part of a specific unit.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

Teen who struck cyclists in Texas as he reportedly tried to blow fumes at them to be charged

A 16-year-old Texan boy has been charged with several felony counts after he reportedly hit a group of cyclists with his pickup truck as he tried to cover them in exhaust fumes. The District Attorney of Waller County, Texas wrote on Facebook on Monday that the teen “drove his truck into six bicyclists that were training” on 25 September. “We have filed six felony charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against the juvenile in question, one charge for each cyclist that was injured,” the office added. The District Attorney said “the juvenile voluntarily surrendered himself” on Monday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 2

FOX 2

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy