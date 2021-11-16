5 kittens abandoned in box left on Port Authority bus, in need of adoption

Someone abandoned five kittens on a Port Authority of Allegheny County bus Monday morning, officials said.

The tiny, gray-and-white-furred felines were found huddled inside a cardboard box around 8:20 a.m. on a bus traveling in Wilkinsburg on the P3 route, according to Port Authority spokesman Adam Brandolph.

With help from Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, Port Authority police Officer Michael Hudek got the kittens into the care of Pittsburgh Animal Care & Control, Brandolph said.

City workers then surrendered the kittens to the Humane Animal Rescue League of Pittsburgh’s East End shelter on Hamilton Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.

The shelter is seeking new homes for each of them.

It’s unclear how long they’d been there and who left them behind, much to the surprise and dismay of the driver and passengers — along with those reacting to the news via social media.

Among the largest animal welfare organizations in Pennsylvania, the Humane Rescue League of Pittsburgh helps care and find homes for thousands of animals annually across its two domestic animal shelters, including a North Side shelter on Western Avenue and the East End facility. The nonprofit also operates a wildlife rehabilitation center that treats more than 4,000 injured wild animals a year across 100 unique species, including reptiles and birds.

For more information on how to adopt one of the abandoned kittens and other rescued animals in need of owners, call the shelter at 412-345-7300 or go to HumaneAnimalRescue.org.