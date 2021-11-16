Kosciusko County Visitor Bureau Looks To 2022

(OLNEY) The Richland County Board had its regular monthly meeting for November last night in Olney. The Board : approved the payment of bills – county general claims at $79,890 while non-county claims at $976,095 : agreed to increase from $3,000 to $5,000 the amount of money given to Townships per year for culvert assistance : agreed to give Federal Pandemic Funds to Carle Richland Memorial Hospital – $41,752 for its Rural Broadband Communication initiative and $30,000 for the Carle Behavioral Health “Safe Room” development : approved the re-appointment of County Highway Engineer Danny Colwell for another six years : approved the renewal of Property Insurance at $37,266 for the next year : approved the renewal of electric aggregation for three more years, extending the current agreement through 2026 : agreed to appoint Chad LeCrone to the Greater Wabash Regional Planning Commission to represent Richland County : heard a report of truancy concerns at Richland County High School : and after a closed session to discuss real property, the Board agreed to sell county-owned real estate along South Linn Street at a public auction with details soon to be released : the Board’s next meeting will be held Tuesday, November 30th.

RICHLAND COUNTY, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO