ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko County, IN

Kosciusko County Visitor Bureau Looks To 2022

By Staff Report
Times-Union Newspaper
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe board of directors of the Kosciusko County Convention and Visitors Bureau (KCCVB) recently met to hold its annual meeting of the board. Terms were renewed, two new members were elected and officers were voted in for 2022, according to a news release Monday from the KCCVB. “In addition...

timesuniononline.com

Comments / 0

Related
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Reports Two New COVID-19 Deaths

WARSAW — Since Nov. 11, Kosciusko County has reported two new COVID-19 deaths. This brings the county to 156 deaths and 13,346 positive cases. Fulton County recently reported one new COVID-19 death, which occurred on Friday, Nov. 12. This brings the county to 70 deaths and 3,432 positive cases. The...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Claypool Council Approves Additional Appropriations

CLAYPOOL – At Tuesday night's meeting, the Claypool Town Council approved additional appropriations and service contracts and welcomed a new reserve officer for the police department. In a 2-0 vote, with Councilwoman Liz Heiman absent, the Council approved ordinance 2021-11-1 for $65,000 in additional appropriations for funds including cemetery and...
CLAYPOOL, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Winona Council Approves Additional Appropriation, Discusses Alley Vacation

WINONA LAKE – Winona Lake Town Council Tuesday approved an ordinance for an additional appropriation from proceeds from a recent auction of police and street department equipment. The police department raised $28,654.64 and the street department raised $53,158.60 from the auction, Council President Rick Swaim said. The police department will...
WINONA LAKE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Kosciusko County, IN
Government
City
Warsaw, IN
Warsaw, IN
Government
City
Economy, IN
County
Kosciusko County, IN
Winterset Madisonian

Visitor spending in Madison County in 2020

It comes as no surprise that the pandemic affected visitor spending in 2020. Business travel nearly disappeared, but leisure trips (especially in the form of road trips) did happen. To quantify the economic significance of the tourism sector in Iowa, the Iowa Tourism Office has contracted with Tourism Economics to prepare a comprehensive model detailing the far-reaching impacts arising from […]
MADISON COUNTY, IA
inkfreenews.com

Forward Kosciusko Holds Open House In Syracuse

Forward Kosciusko County held an open house Nov. 15 in the Syracuse Community Center to share information gathered during phase three of a four phase process to develop a long-range comprehensive plan for Kosciusko County. A second open house will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, in Mentone Town Hall, 201 W. Main St.
SYRACUSE, IN
Newberry Observer

County announces administrator candidates

NEWBERRY — Newberry County has announced two candidates from whom it will choose a new county administrator. The two candidates below each have an array of professional and personal accomplishments and represent a diverse and strong applicant pool for Newberry County to choose its administrator. The two candidates are:. •...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Times-Union Newspaper

Warsaw Council Wants Input On Fireworks In City

If you’ve ever wanted to give the Warsaw Common Council your opinion on fireworks within city limits, now is the time. By a vote of 5-1-1, the Council on Monday approved on first reading an ordinance regarding fireworks in the city. The second reading will be given at the Council’s next meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 6. Council members strongly requested the public let them know what they thought either to them before the Dec. 6 meeting or at that public meeting.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Harmon
arkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee County Visitors Bureau awarded Governor’s Award for Outstanding Sustainable Tourism Initiative

As if the financial success of the program was not enough, the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau “Adventure by Nature” initiative that supported tourism during the pandemic while promoting our need to protect the Arkansas River Valley, made a big impression at the Colorado Governor’s Tourism Conference too. The Colorado Governor’s...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
North Platte Post

North Platte Visitors Bureau awards improvement grants

Travel and Tourism continue to be a significant economic driver for Lincoln County, and a force for improving not only the services provided to visitors but also for enhancing the quality of life for the residents of our communities. This success can be attributed to the efforts of the North Platte / Lincoln County Visitors Bureau which is funded solely through lodging tax revenues collected from overnight stays at Lincoln County lodging properties and administers these funds in keeping with the mission “to enhance and promote a positive image of the communities in Lincoln County, to assist in the development, continuation and promotion of quality events, attractions and amenities for the enjoyment of residents and visitors alike, and to help ensure that the highest standards of customer service are practiced in our establishments.”
NORTH PLATTE, NE
News Enterprise

Hardin County Farm Bureau recognized for community project

The Hardin County Farm Bureau was recognized for a recent project by being one of the five winners in the 2021 Kentucky Farm Bureau County Activities of Excellence program. The Hardin County Farm Bureau was recognized for renovating a building at the Hardin County Fairgrounds to create an exhibit hall for 4-H and FFA. The building gives the organizations space to present exhibits.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Board Of Directors#Sports Tourism#Kccvb#The Heyde Group Llc#Alderfer Bergen Co#1st Source Bank#Eastlake Skating Center#Americans
mainstreetnews.com

Jackson County Farm Bureau to celebrate Farm-City Week

Jackson County Farm Bureau is celebrating Farm-City Week Nov. 17-24. Farm-City Week highlights the relationship between Georgia farmers and their partners in urban areas who prepare, transport, market and retail the food and fiber that farmers grow for consumers. Kiwanis International began Farm-City Week in 1955 to increase the understanding of the partnership between urban and rural residents.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Hamilton County welcoming visitors back into schools

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County Schools are welcoming families and visitors back into schools. Visitations were cut out and restricted during spikes of COVID-19. But the current case trends have allowed administrators to re-open the schools to outsiders. They are now updating their Reopening Plan 2.0 policies. The...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON VISITORS BUREAU FINALIZES 2022 BUDGET

The Crookston Visitors Bureau (CVB) met Thursday morning inside the Crookston Inn. The meeting began with the approval of the October 14 meeting minutes and all bills payable, which the board approved unanimously. The board then reviewed the one-year anniversary accomplishments for the CVB. “I think the biggest accomplishment we...
CROOKSTON, MN
freedom929.com

RICHLAND COUNTY BOARD MEETING

(OLNEY) The Richland County Board had its regular monthly meeting for November last night in Olney. The Board : approved the payment of bills – county general claims at $79,890 while non-county claims at $976,095 : agreed to increase from $3,000 to $5,000 the amount of money given to Townships per year for culvert assistance : agreed to give Federal Pandemic Funds to Carle Richland Memorial Hospital – $41,752 for its Rural Broadband Communication initiative and $30,000 for the Carle Behavioral Health “Safe Room” development : approved the re-appointment of County Highway Engineer Danny Colwell for another six years : approved the renewal of Property Insurance at $37,266 for the next year : approved the renewal of electric aggregation for three more years, extending the current agreement through 2026 : agreed to appoint Chad LeCrone to the Greater Wabash Regional Planning Commission to represent Richland County : heard a report of truancy concerns at Richland County High School : and after a closed session to discuss real property, the Board agreed to sell county-owned real estate along South Linn Street at a public auction with details soon to be released : the Board’s next meeting will be held Tuesday, November 30th.
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WSAW

Wausau-area municipalities welcome new visitors’ bureau executive director

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Municipality officials in central Wisconsin are looking forward to continued partnership with the Wausau-Area Convention and Visitors’ Bureau as they welcome the bureau’s new executive director. Executive Director Tim White was appointed to the bureau in October. White said once appointed, it was important for him...
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy