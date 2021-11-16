Mel Gibson to Direct ‘Lethal Weapon 5’

Nicole Kidman is seemingly everywhere nowadays. If you go to your local AMC theater, she's there, telling you about the transformative power of the movies. If you turn on the tube, there's a decent chance that she has a new show available to stream, including HBO's The Undoing and Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers. Hell, it's only a matter of time before she makes her own TikToks. Suffice to say, even with decades of experience under her belt, Kidman only continues to go strong, and that's not looking to stop anytime soon. If you love the Eyes Wide Shut star, you'll want to make sure to keep your eye on her upcoming roaster of projects. Here's what she has coming up next, including Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO