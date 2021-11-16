ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mel Gibson to Direct ‘Lethal Weapon 5’

By Cassandra Reichelt
Cover picture for the articleAfter the tragic passing of director Richard Donner, who passed away in July at 91, the making of Lethal Weapon 5 seemed to be at a standstill until now.Mel Gibson, who starred in the previous four films of the classic action franchise Lethal Weapon, may be looking to get out from...

