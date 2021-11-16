ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novatek hopes to replicate successful LNG strategy to become leader in low-carbon ammonia and blue hydrogen

Cover picture for the articleRussian producer Novatek’s planned ammonia-hydrogen complex will allow it to replicate its success in LNG and get an early foothold on the blue ammonia and hydrogen markets. Russian producer Novatek’s planned ammonia-hydrogen complex will allow it to replicate its success in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and get an early foothold on...

ExxonMobil eyes Barnett shale sale: press

The US major wants to raise $15bn from divestments over the next three years. ExxonMobil has launched the sale of its oil and gas assets in the Barnett shale, Reuters reported on November 16 citing a company spokesperson. The US major wants to raise $15bn from divestments over the next...
McDermott to help with Ichthys LNG expansion

Japan’s INPEX operates the facility off the northwest coast of Australia. Upstream services firm McDermott said November 18 it secured an engineering contract to help extend production at the Ichthys LNG project in Australia. Japanese energy company INPEX operates the LNG project off the northwest coast of Western Australia. McDermott...
Companies bid $192 million in 1st Gulf oil sale under Biden

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Energy companies including Shell, BP, Chevron and ExxonMobil offered a combined $192 million for drilling rights on federal oil and gas reserves in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, as the first government lease auction under President Joe Biden laid bare the hurdles he faces to reach climate goals dependent on deep cuts in fossil fuel emissions.
Towards a natural gas renaissance: Energy’s multi-tasker [Gas in Transition]

It slices, it dices, it multitasks…new technology innovations are changing the way we look at the world’s most versatile – and cleanest – fossil fuel. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 7]. by: Shaun Polczer. What’s old is new again, particularly with respect to natural gas. New technologies are transforming...
Europe’s gas firms prime pipelines for hydrogen highway

(Reuters) – As world leaders hammered out a deal last week to slow climate change, gas engineer Michele Ricciardi was digging into a practical problem: How thousands of miles of pipelines across Italy and Europe can safely carry hydrogen. The Italian is at the forefront of gas carriers’ efforts to...
ADNOC Gives Out $1.5B In Deals For Work On Massive Gas Project

ADNOC has awarded two EPC contracts worth $1.46 billion for the Dalma gas development project. UAE’s oil and gas giant ADNOC has awarded two EPC contracts worth $1.46 billion for the Dalma gas development project. Dalma is part of the Ghasha Concession – the world’s largest offshore sour gas development...
AOC Confuses Natural Gas For Oil In Video Explaining Why Pipelines Are Bad

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confused a number of facts about fossil fuels in a video to her followers explaining why pipelines are bad for the country. The congresswoman mistakenly asserted that the Keystone XL and Line 3 pipelines were proposed to increase U.S. natural gas exports in the video she posted on her Instagram account Saturday. The two pipelines would transport crude oil, not natural gas, from Canada into the U.S. as an import, according to their operators.
U.S. natgas rose 3% ahead of storage report on near record LNG exports

Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 3% on Thursday as liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports climbed to near record highs as the sixth liquefaction train at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass export plant in Louisiana continues to ramp up. Traders noted that price gain came ahead of the release of a federal report expected to show an unusual mid-November build in gas stockpiles when utilities usually start drawing gas out of inventories. Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 25 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Nov. 12. That compares with an increase of 28 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average decline of 12 bcf. If correct, last week's injection would boost stockpiles to 3.643 trillion cubic feet (tcf), which would be 2.2% below the five-year average of 3.725 tcf for this time of year. U.S. LNG exports were rising just in time to help Europe refill gas stockpiles after prices in Europe soared over 25% earlier this week as governments there worry Russian gas company Gazprom PAO may not deliver enough fuel to Europe for this winter. Those worries came after Germany's energy regulator suspended the approval process for Gazprom's Nord Stream 2 gas pipe from Russia to Germany. Global gas prices hit record highs over the past couple of months as utilities around the world scramble for LNG cargoes to replenish extremely low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China. Following those global gas prices, U.S. futures climbed to a 12-year high in early October on expectations LNG demand would remain strong for months. But overseas prices were still trading over six times higher than U.S. futures because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production. Analysts have said European inventories were about 17% below normal for this time of year, compared with just 3% below normal in the United States. After dropping 7% on Wednesday, front-month gas futures rose 15.8 cents, or 3.3%, to $4.974 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:50 a.m. EST (1350 GMT) on Thursday. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 96.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 104.2 bcfd this week to 112.2 bcfd next week as the weather turns colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters. That is the same as Refinitiv's forecast on Wednesday. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.1 bcfd so far in November, up from 10.5 bcfd in October. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April. On a daily basis, feed gas to the LNG plants were expected to reach 11.97 bcfd on Thursday, their highest in a day since hitting a record 11.99 bcfd in March. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Nov 12 Nov 5 Nov 12 average (Forecast) (Actual) Nov 12 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 25 7 28 -12 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,643 3,618 3,954 3,725 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -2.2% -3.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 4.88 4.82 2.87 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 30.74 31.68 4.84 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 37.29 37.85 6.80 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 330 331 260 305 319 U.S. GFS CDDs 5 5 12 9 8 U.S. GFS TDDs 335 336 272 314 327 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 96.4 95.5 95.7 91.9 84.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 8.0 8.3 8.2 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 104.3 103.5 104.0 100.2 92.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.0 3.3 3.3 2.6 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.4 5.7 5.5 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 11.2 11.2 11.9 10.0 4.6 U.S. Commercial 9.5 11.5 13.8 11.5 11.1 U.S. Residential 13.5 17.1 22.1 17.3 16.5 U.S. Power Plant 25.1 25.3 24.1 24.8 24.5 U.S. Industrial 22.5 23.3 24.0 23.5 23.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.2 2.4 2.3 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 77.5 84.2 91.3 84.2 82.5 Total U.S. Demand 97.1 104.2 112.2 102.3 94.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Nov 19 Nov 12 Nov 5 Oct 29 Oct 22 Wind 13 14 9 14 11 Solar 2 2 3 3 3 Hydro 6 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 3 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 35 35 40 38 38 Coal 19 19 19 18 19 Nuclear 21 21 19 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.82 5.11 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.46 4.65 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.17 6.19 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.31 4.49 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.73 4.94 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.40 4.85 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.78 6.30 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.65 4.68 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.81 4.26 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 46.75 55.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 36.50 35.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 44.10 43.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 65.13 60.81 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 57.50 25.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 69.25 66.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
South Korea turns to hydrogen and ammonia to phase out fossil fuels

The South Korean government has reportedly announced this week that it will be developing hydrogen and ammonia as fuel source for thermal power generation to gradually cut down the use of fossil fuels. As per the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy, the government has initiated a public-private council to...
LNG Tanker Rates Surge to Record as Asia Buys More US Gas

Spot freight rates for liquefied natural gas tankers in the Asia-Pacific have surged to record highs as a steady flow of U.S. cargoes to the region boosts demand for ships. The cost of chartering a vessel to carry a shipment of the super-chilled fuel from Australia to Japan spiked to $316,750 per day on Tuesday, five times higher than two months ago, according to data from Spark Commodities. That beats the previous high in January during a cold snap in Northeast Asia.
Mitsui, GS Energy to partner Abu Dhabi for blue ammonia project

Mitsui and South Korean GS Energy in association with ADNOC and ADQ have partnered with Ta’ziz and Fertiglobe to develop a blue ammonia facility in Ruwais. Japan’s Mitsui and South Korean GS Energy in association with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and ADQ have par...
ADNOC announces $6bn investment to enable drilling growth

The state-owned company is looking to boost its crude oil production capacity to 5mn barrels/day by 2030 and achieve gas self-sufficiency for the UAE. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on November 16 announced investments worth up to almost $6bn to enable drilling growth. The state-owned company is looking to boost its crude oil production capacity to 5mn barrels/day by 2030 and achieve gas self-sufficiency for the UAE.
Egypt’s Low Carbon Hydrogen Development Prospects

This paper explores the prospects for low carbon hydrogen (blue and green hydrogen) developments in Egypt. Egypt has one of the largest economies in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and several of its industries are large sources of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. As part of its contribution to mitigate GHG emissions within the framework of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, Egypt is focusing on the development of an ambitious renewable energy programme.
S Korea to promote hydrogen ammonia power generation project, replace coal, LNG

Seoul [South Korea], November 17 (ANI/Global Economic): The Korean government will promote the commercialization of hydrogen and ammonia co-firing power generation to replace coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG) power generation. The government is planning to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by commercializing ammonia co-firing power plant by 2030 (20...
Energy transition in Japan and implications for gas

This Insight explores potential pathways for Japan to move towards its ambitious targets. In October 2020, the then newly-appointed Japanese Prime Minister surprised the world, and many of his officials, by announcing a commitment for Japan to reach Net Zero by 2050. In April 2021, he strengthened the commitment by setting a 2030 target for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions of 46 per cent compared to 2013 levels. Net Zero and associated interim targets will be challenging for many countries, but are particularly challenging for Japan. Following the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011, Japan’s nuclear power generation has been much reduced, resulting in significantly increased reliance on fossil fuels, notably coal and LNG.
