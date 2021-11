The last time the Golden Knights were in Montreal, they watched the Canadiens celebrate their trip to the Stanley Cup Final, having just beaten Vegas in the league semifinals. The Golden Knights make their return trip today at 4 p.m., with an admittedly different cast of characters. Captain Mark Stone won’t play due to injury, nor will Max Pacioretty or Zach Whitecloud, while the Canadiens are without their own captain, Shea Weber, and starting goalie Carey Price.

