How to win in a bubble!

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, the top signs are everywhere. Stocks stalling, over, or another recovery. We have moved from, is it a bubble, to, yes, it is. The question only being how long to keep playing?. US New York Empire State Index bouncing strongly. The big apple is back. These are strong...

kelo.com

Smile on dollar bulls

A look at the day ahead from Dhara Ranasinghe. Just for a minute, let’s forget about rising bond yields and record-high stocks. Forex markets are where the action is. The dollar index, a measure of the greenback’s value against other major currencies, is at its highest since July 2020. Against the yen, the dollar is at its highest since March 2017.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

America's savings are trapped in a bubble

John Doerr, the venture capital zillionaire, thinks America should go all-in on measures to control the weather. Although Doerr fears it may be too late to save Earth and its inhabitants from the ravages of global warming, he says a massive investment program would still be better than doing nothing. His role model is FDR, who put America on war footing with astounding speed after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. The tycoon and those he hobnobs with have so much money that they could be forgiven for being unaware that America is broke. Sure, there's plenty of 'wealth' tied up in stocks, bonds and real estate. But valuations are so pumped with hot air that we might as well write off three-quarters of it, since it will vanish anyway in the next bear market.
ECONOMY
NBC Los Angeles

Gold Is Set to Rally the Coming Months, Two Experts Say. The Key Level They're Watching

Gold's hot streak is still in its early innings, say the managers behind two of the largest ETFs on the market backed by the precious metal. Bullion wrapped up its best week since May on Friday as investors bought it to hedge against rising inflation figures, the latest being the more than 30-year record spike in consumer prices. It has climbed 7.5% since its recent bottom in September and is now within 2% of breaking even on a year-to-date basis.
BUSINESS
techacrobat.com

How To Win The Branding Game In The New Normal

Branding is the lifeline of modern businesses, regardless of their size and scale. If you want to survive and thrive, you need to build a brand that people know and connect with. It becomes even more crucial in the new normal when organizations are in a revival mode. Marketers across the US are looking for new ways to drive reinvention and growth for their companies. The goal is to pivot for the evolving customer habits in post-pandemic life. There isn’t a secret formula to reach the goal. But you can follow some quick tips to win the branding game this year. Let us list them for you.
ECONOMY

