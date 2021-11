Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis is holding his breath as the team waits on word regarding Luka Doncic’s most recent ankle injury. Doncic had to leave the floor at the last minute of their game against the Denver Nuggets on Monday after seemingly aggravating his lower leg. Fortunately, Luka was able to walk on his own but with injuries like this, you can’t really be certain.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO