Electronics

Best thermometer for cold and flu

By Sarah Mitroff
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. We've tested several of the top thermometer models on the market and covered multiple price points and methods of measuring temperature to determine which is the best thermometer for you, your children and your...

www.cnet.com

International Business Times

Tired Maid Who Wanted Sleep Spikes Baby's Milk With Muscle Spasm Medicine

A domestic worker in Singapore was sentenced to jail this week after she spiked the milk of her employer's child with a muscle relaxant so the infant would sleep through the night and not disturb the maid's slumber. The 32-year-old Indonesian maid put an Anarex tablet into a milk bottle...
HEALTH
WebMD

Zinc Might Help Shorten Your Cold or Flu

TUESDAY, Nov. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Many people pop a zinc supplement at the first sign of a cold, and there's new evidence supporting the habit. Australian researchers found that the supplements appear to help shorten respiratory tract infections, such as colds, flu, sinusitis and pneumonia. Many over-the-counter cold...
HEALTH
PIX11

‘Super colds’ are not spreading – people have forgotten how to fight viruses, infectious disease expert says

(StudyFinds) – A top infectious disease expert says there is no evidence of a “super cold” getting people sick in recent months. Instead, researchers believe people have just forgotten what it’s like to be unwell while staying indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. Professor Neil Mabbott, from the University of Edinburgh, tells SWNS the absence of […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
raventribune.com

Corona, cold or flu? This is how the usual symptoms differ

A year ago it was clear: anyone who coughs and sniffs has a cold or flu. But in the Corona era, many people are insecure and ask themselves: How do I distinguish between influenza, influenza-like infections and Govt-19? Where patients If you have the real flu virus * There are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEVN

Health Watch: Cold and Flu season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -If you know or have toddlers or infants you know that cold and flu season can be rough. children in that age range and attend daycare can catch 12-15 cold viruses in a calendar year and when most of those are in the 8 months of fall, winter, spring, it gets to be rough having it back to back. Even children outside of daycare tend to get multiple cold viruses. Viruses have no specific treatment to make those symptoms go away, but we can mitigate those symptoms by doing some simple at-home treatments. The most important of those is to make sure your child’s nose is sucked out, they can’t blow their nose the same way we can. So succeeding in their nose is the most important thing we can do. If you put a couple of drops of saline in each nostril and let that soak up for a moment or so and come back with some nasal aspirator device and succession one nostril while plugging the other, you can often get some of that deep congestion to loosen up for them and they will feel much better. Vapo rubs and humidifiers can be helpful as well as elevating the head of your child’s bed so that drainage gets out of the way. Tylenol and Motrin can go a long way as well with reducing any pain as well. Things to watch for would be an increasing or lingering fever, lethargic, shortness of breath, and of course the added complexity of CoronaVirus. Be sure to see your pediatrician if you have any concerns about your child’s health. This is Dr. Cara Hamilon at BH Peds with your Health Watch,
RAPID CITY, SD
CBS San Francisco

Cold, Flu or COVID? What to Do If You’re Not Sure

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — People are contracting multiple respiratory viruses including the common cold as winter approaches, adding to the ongoing concerns for infections of COVID-19 and influenza in the weeks ahead. “I think that the terms cold and flu are used pretty loosely,” said Dr. Anne Liu, an infectious disease physician at Stanford University. “There are some features that might be more indicative of one versus the other but, really, if you have any kind of cold-type symptoms, the only way you know if it’s COVID or not is if you get tested.” Dr. Liu says that, as more people get...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sentinel

5 natural remedies to cure colds and flu

Sometimes the home remedies and natural can become your best ally to cure the symptoms of flu and the cold . For this reason, in this article we are going to detail some of the home remedies master of science used to effectively cure the common flu. As happens every...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

We can expect more colds and flu as COVID restrictions lift: Five germs to look out for

Australia is opening up, people are mixing and mingling, and schools are back. But there's a downside. Sharing our lives with each other again also means sharing our germs. When we look at trends of illnesses in cities coming out of lockdown internationally, one thing is clear. We can expect to see more colds and flu. But what's actually causing these?
WORLD
Medical News Today

Zinc may reduce symptoms of cold and flu

Zinc is an essential trace nutrient in humans that plays a role in the immune system. Respiratory tract infections are common and produce a variety of symptoms ranging from mild to severe. According to a recent review and meta-analysis, zinc supplements might prevent and decrease the duration of respiratory tract...
SCIENCE
makeuseof.com

Here Are the 5 Best iPhone Apps to Help You Survive Cold and Flu Season

The flu is something we've been plagued with for generations, and dealing with it can be quite a nuisance. Luckily, these iPhone apps can help you get some quick help right through your phone, and help you educate yourself about upcoming symptoms. However, remember that they are not replacements for...
CELL PHONES
Siskiyou Daily

Cold and flu season is here. Do vitamins actually work?

Cold and flu season is upon us as well as the holiday travel season. Patients driven to the ER who are battling a severe cold or the flu frequently ask me which vitamin supplements they can take to reduce the duration and severity of their illness. The global cold and...
HEALTH
425magazine.com

How to Keep Your Family Safe This Cold & Flu Season

This fall, more than 1 million school-age children across the state headed back into their classrooms — many for the first time in more than a year — now, with masks in tow. As children settle back into their routines, it’s important to prepare for the fall and upcoming winter months. This year presents new challenges with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic coupled with cold and flu season, so it’s imperative we think about how best to prioritize the health and safety of our students, educators, and parents, too. There are a few tips I recommend for success.
RELATIONSHIPS
Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: We should wear masks to prevent bad cold and flu seasons

The COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 resulted in isolation, social distancing, online classes and no events with crowds in big venues. During 2021, we have returned to a relatively normal life. College classes are in person again. Many artists went on tours this year and sporting events are open to full capacity. People are able to interact with each other once more.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
laduenews.com

This Spa Treatment in St. Louis Aims to Boost Your Immunity for Colds, Flu Season

With an ongoing pandemic, flu season, returning to school or work, and wondering how to celebrate the holiday season this year, just how high is your anxiety? Although it can’t offer a cure for any virus, The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis may have something to help you contend with stress and enhance the way your body functions. It’s called The Remedy.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wevv.com

How Does Weather Impact Cold & Flu Season

Cold and flu season is in full-swing across the Tri State. Just like bundling up from the frigid air, many take preventative steps to avoid catching contagious viruses. Days of congestion, runny nose and fever are symptoms that do become widespread in the colder months. This can lead to the misconception of weather bearing all of the blame for the uptick in cold and influenza cases. Let's breakdown just how much weather effects flu season?
ENVIRONMENT

