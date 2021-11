Curious about businesses in Sugar Land and Missouri City that are now open or coming soon? Check out the latest community news below. 1. My Spice Grocery opened Nov. 8 at 6158 Sienna Ranch Road, Ste. 501, Missouri City. Located in the Luka Sienna Plaza, the grocery store carries a variety of products from South Asia, Africa and South America, as well as fresh vegetables, and halal meat and fish. Additionally, My Spice Grocery has a kitchen that prepares ready-to-eat snacks and preordered meals. The store is open daily from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. 281-969-5343. www.myspicegrocery.com.

SUGAR LAND, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO