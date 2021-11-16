ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Rose scores 22 to lift Fordham over St. Thomas (MN) 84-78

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cxsGBuT00

Kyle Rose had a career-high 22 points as Fordham beat St. Thomas (MN) 84-78 on Monday night.

Antonio Daye Jr. had 17 points for Fordham (2-1). Chuba Ohams added 12 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Darius Quisenberry had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Anders Nelson had 29 points for the Tommies (1-2), who are transitioning from Division III and joining the Summit League for the 2021-22 season. Parker Bjorklund added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Riley Miller had 15 points.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 12: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 12 as Oklahoma and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. The College Football Playoff committee would not relent on keeping Oklahoma outside of the College Football Playoff top four despite the team leading the Big 12 and going undefeated to start the season. Finally, the committee was proven right as Oklahoma lost to Baylor on the road over the weekend. It basically puts a stake into any hopes the Sooners had to play for a championship this season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fordham#Tommies#Division Iii#The Summit League#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
prepbaseballreport.com

Q&A with St. Thomas (MN) commit Dylan O'Connell

As another major winner in the state’s 2022 class throughout this year’s circuit, INF Dylan O’Connell (Eau Claire Memorial) established himself as a legitimate top-40 prospect in Wisconsin. His year started with a quality performance at the Madison Preseason I.D. in March, and it carried over into the WIAA spring where lead the Old Abes to the WIAA state playoffs. In the summer, O’Connell was among the day’s top performers at our high-profile Top Prospect - Milwaukee showcase which followed an excellent in-game showing at our Badger State Battle tournament a little over a week prior. These performances combined to push O'Connell way up on the uncommitted board, landing the attention of St. Thomas (MN) where he ultimately committed.
BASEBALL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Brown scores 29 to lead Murray St. over Bellarmine 78-59

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Tevin Brown had 29 points as Murray State defeated Bellarmine 78-59 on Saturday night. Trae Hannibal had 12 points and six rebounds for Murray State (2-0). Justice Hill added 10 points. KJ Williams had 10 points and seven rebounds. Garrett Tipton had 15 points for the...
MURRAY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC News

Davis leads Kent State over Oberlin College 84-38

KENT, Ohio -- Malique Jacobs and Sincere Carry each scored 14 points, VonCameron Davis tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Kent State beat Oberlin College 84-38 on Tuesday night. Cli'ron Hornbeak had 10 points for Kent State (1-1). Dimitrije Radusinovic had 12 points for the Yeomen. ——— For more...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Virginian-Pilot

Newcomer Christian Ings scores career-high 31 as Norfolk State blasts William & Mary for first 4-0 start in 33 years

When Christian Ings was looking to leave Rider after last season, his AAU coach back home in Philadelphia put him in touch with one of Norfolk State’s most famous alumni. Former NBA player Kyle O’Quinn sang the praises of his alma mater, convincing Ings to join coach Robert Jones’ roster. Nine years after he last played for the Spartans, O’Quinn is still helping them win games. Ings scored a ...
NORFOLK, VA
WNCT

Bacot rallies No. 18 North Carolina past Charleston 94-83

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot scored a career-high 24 points, tied his career-best with six blocks and added 12 rebounds as No. 18 North Carolina rallied in the second half to beat Charleston 94-83 on Tuesday night. It was the first road game of the season for the Tar Heels and new coach Hubert […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

451K+
Followers
115K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy