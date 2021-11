BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will be without big man Robert Williams when they visit the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Williams has been ruled out with left knee tendinopathy. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka made the announcement Wednesday morning, and added that Williams’ injury is being considered a “short-term thing.” Williams played just 13 minutes of Monday’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers before leaving with the injury. He did not play in the second half. Losing Williams will be a big blow to Boston in the short term, with the team already dealing with the loss of Jaylen Brown as he recovers...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO