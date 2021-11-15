ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Wireless Internet Hotspots Now Available for Checkout at DMPL

Des Moines, Iowa
 5 days ago
New program will provide residents with free access to high-speed internet

DES MOINES, IOWA - Monday, November 15, 2021 - The Des Moines Public Library now offers wireless internet hotspots for cardholders. The hotspots were purchased with money from a $164,000 grant from the Emergency Connectivity Fund, a federal program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The goal of the federal program is to provide high-speed internet to those who lack access to broadband.

The library purchased 500 hotspots – 100 of which are now available for two-week checkouts at any DMPL location. Those can also be reserved online.

In addition, 400 hotspots will be checked out for long-term use by residents (through June 30, 2022) who lack internet access at home. The library is working with community organizations to help identify those who could be most impacted by this opportunity.

“One of the Des Moines Public Library’s most important strategic initiatives is to help bridge the digital divide that exists in our community,” Susan A. Woody, DMPL Director, said. “By offering hundreds of wireless internet hotspots to those without easy access to high-speed internet, we can provide opportunities for learning, work, job hunting, and more.”

Hotspots are pocket-sized electronic devices that offer households high-speed wireless internet. Devices connect smartphones, laptops, tablets to the internet. There is no cost for customers to check out a hotspot, but those interested must have an active library card, be 18 years or older, and live in Des Moines, rural Polk County, or Windsor Heights.

The devices will be checked out on a first-come, first-served basis. Anyone who checks out a hotspot must also sign a hotspot checkout agreement. Late fees and lost charges do apply.

For more information about the library’s hotspot program, go to dmpl.org/hotspots, or call us at (515) 283-4152.

Contact

Tim Paluch

Marketing & Communications Supervisor

Des Moines Public Library

(515) 283-4288

TJPaluch@dmpl.org

About the Des Moines Public Library

Founded in 1866, the Des Moines Public Library is the public library system for the City of Des Moines. With six branches and a collection of nearly 500,000 items, the Des Moines Public Library is the largest public library system in the state of Iowa. To get a FREE Des Moines Public Library card, go to dmpl.org/get-carded.

Comments / 0

Des Moines is the capital and the most populous city in the U.S. state of Iowa. It is also the county seat of Polk County. A small part of the city extends into Warren County. It was incorporated on September 22, 1851, as Fort Des Moines, which was shortened to "Des Moines" in 1857.

