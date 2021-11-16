ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona State uses late surge to beat North Florida 72-63

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — DJ Horne made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, and Arizona State closed on a 12-5 surge to beat North Florida 72-63 on Monday night.

After the Ospreys pulled to 60-58 with 3:49 remaining, Jamiya Neal answered with a 3-pointer and Marreon Jackson added two more from beyond the arc as Arizona State (2-1) pulled away.

Jackson finished with 13 points and three 3-pointers. Kimani Lawrence added 12 points and Jalen Graham had 10 for the Sun Devils.

Jose Placer scored 25 points and had six assists to lead North Florida (0-4), which faced a Pac-12 opponent for the first time. Placer was 9 of 16 from the floor and made four 3s. Carter Hendricksen added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Sun Devils took the lead for good 2 1/2 minutes into the second half and led by as many as 10 with about nine minutes to play.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

#North Florida#Ap#Ospreys#The Sun Devils#Pac 12
