ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

While COVID Breakthrough Deaths Are Increasing, Doctors Still Urge Minnesotans To Get Vaccinated: ‘If You’re Playing The Odds, Being Vaccinated Is Markedly Better’

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the fight against COVID, Minnesota has found itself up against the ropes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Minnesota has the highest infection rate in the country as the state nears 9,000 pandemic deaths. Vaccine skeptics point to a growing number of deaths...

minnesota.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ABC 33/40 News

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thelandonline.com

Mother's trust in doctor led her to get COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant

After trusting her OB-GYN during two previous pregnancies, a Madison Lake mother knew who to turn to when deciding whether to get the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant earlier this year. Jaci Sprague’s discussion with Dr. Carla Goerish of Mankato Clinic led her to get her first vaccine dose shortly before...
MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
PennLive.com

Doctors vow to fight ‘dangerous’ lies about COVID-19 spread by health care professionals

The American Medical Association this week adopted a policy to fight “rampant disinformation” about the COVID-19 pandemic spread by health care professionals including some doctors. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, some health care professionals have deliberately made false claims about COVID-19 vaccines and how the virus is transmitted, peddled untested treatments...
PUBLIC HEALTH
soyacincau.com

COVID-19 vaccine update: New COVID-19 deaths are mostly fully vaccinated?

In the latest COVID-19 vaccine update, we will talk about Sinovac Phase 3 trials on children below 12 years old in Malaysia and how to solve your MySejahtera vaccine certificate issue. In recent weeks, the number of new COVID-19 deaths involving fully vaccinated is said to be more than those who are not vaccinated. Does this mean that the vaccines don’t make a difference? This and more in the latest video.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Hospitalizations rising among fully vaccinated in U.S., Fauci says

As cases of Covid-19 rise throughout the U.S., health officials warn that an increasing number of fully vaccinated people are being hospitalized or going to the emergency room. The concern about waning immunity against severe Covid infection comes as the Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster shot for all adults 18 and older.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

US man who survived Covid says sorry to doctors for not getting vaccinated

After being hospitalized for 28 days with Covid-19, a man returned to the Seattle hospital that saved his life – to apologize for not getting vaccinated. Richard Soliz, a 54-year old graphic artist, developed blood clots on his lungs after contracting the coronavirus. Admitted to Harborview medical center in late August, he spent close to a month on a ventilator and heart monitor, as doctors worried one of his blood clots might transfer to his brain or his heart.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Minnesotans#Wcco#Allina Health
The Guardian

Deaths among the double vaccinated: what is behind the Australian statistics?

On Tuesday, there were 356 Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care wards throughout Australia. Of those, 25 were fully vaccinated. While the data points to the extraordinary efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines in preventing people from becoming severely unwell, being hospitalised and dying, it does raise the question: why do a small number of people become seriously ill and, in rare cases, die, despite being fully vaccinated?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Power 93.7 WBLK

Nearly 10,000 Fully Vaccinated New Yorkers Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19

While the COVID-19 vaccine does protect people against the virus, especially from hospitalization or death, there have been almost 10,000 New Yorkers were hospitalized, even after they got vaccinated. The "breakthrough" data, which is reported by New York State, shows that 9,044 people who are fully vaccinated, have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. That's .07 percent of the fully vaccinated population. Almost 140,000 fully vaccinated residents have contracted COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, as of November 8, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS LA

Booster Shot Confusion As California Goes Against Current CDC And FDA Recommendations

EAGLE ROCK (CBSLA) – As families across the southland prepare to ring in a second holiday season during a pandemic, the state of California is now suggesting that everyone who is vaccinated against COVID-19 should also get a booster shot. “In the short run, I am worried that until we vaccinate more children and our behavior changes with the holidays coming that there’s going to be a spike in cases,” CBS Medical Contributor, Dr. David Agus said. California is one of the states seeing the highest number of new COVID infections, promoting health officials to issue stern warnings. “We should anticipate an increase...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Central Florida doctors urge vaccination as parents debate whether to get COVID-19 shots for kids

Joanne Respress called her daughter’s pediatrician last Friday eager to find out how she could get her 6-year-old the vaccine. The Orange County mother is expecting an email from the practice soon telling parents how to schedule an appointment. A nurse who works in a local hospital, Respress said she has seen the damage COVID-19 has done to patients, including children, and feels confident the ...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRC

Another respiratory virus, primarily affecting young children, is surging in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) - Doctors say another respiratory virus, primarily impacting younger children, is raising concerns and filling hospital beds across Michigan. Dr. Rosemary Olivero, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, said cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, are rising throughout the state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

What really happens to fully vaccinated people who get breakthrough COVID-19 cases

Fully vaccinated people infected with the coronavirus by way of breakthrough cases are often less sick from COVID-19, according to new research. Do COVID-19 vaccines protect against severe COVID?. Per CNN, two new studies suggested that the COVID-19 vaccines protect against severe COVID-19 and death, which we’ve known for a...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Texas doctor who promoted Ivermectin as Covid cure suspended

A doctor in Houston, Texas, has had allegedly been suspended after promoting an uproven drug as a treatment for Covid-19 on Twitter. The Houston Methodist Hospital said Mary Bowden had used her social media profile to advance “dangerous misinformation which is not based in science”, following a series of tweets in which she praised the effects of ivermectin.The drug is unproven for use to treat people who have Covid-19, and is typically used for treating livestock with parasitic infections. Federal US gencies including the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention also advise humans against using ivermectin, which can...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy