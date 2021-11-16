ADA Finance Launches Haskell Academy Program To Bring DeFi Developers To Cardano

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has launched the Academy Digital Preservation Forum (ADPF), an online gathering place for exploring issues surrounding the long-term preservation of motion-picture materials in the digital age. An initiative of the Academy’s Science and Technology Council, the forum is effectively a continuation of the council’s work in this area beginning with the publication of reports The Digital Dilemma in 2007 and The Digital Dilemma 2 in 2012. The Academy hopes the new Forum will bring together stakeholders including Academy members, archivists and technologists to confront continued challenges facing digital preservation by sharing information and working towards sustainable solutions. “Preserving motion pictures — whether film or digital — is an imperative from both cultural and commercial perspectives,” said Andy Maltz, senior vp of the Science and Technology Council. “As long as digital motion picture technologies evolve, there will be a need for collaboration between archivists, technologists and filmmakers. The ADPF provides a foundation for productive communication and problem-solving to ensure future generations can access the movies we enjoy today and those yet to come.”

