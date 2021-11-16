ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

ADA Finance Launches Haskell Academy Program To Bring DeFi Developers To Cardano

By IBT Contributor
International Business Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cardano ecosystem has received a lot of attention this year as it becomes more apparent that it is the most serious competitor to Ethereum. Despite strong project growth, more aptly trained developers are needed to help grow the ecosystem for Cardano to reach its full potential. Now, ADA Finance and...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
zycrypto.com

ADA Finance Wins “Best DeFi Project of The Year” At The AIBC Summit As Roger Ver Joins The Party

ADA Finance, a cross-dual DeFi ecosystem powered by Cardano and Avalanche, won the ‘Best DeFi Project of the Year’ at the AIBC Summit 2021 in Malta. As per the announcement, ADA Finance won the title on November 16, 2021, which coincided with Roger Ver, an early Bitcoin investor joining the ADA Finance team. Winning the “Best DeFi Project of The Year” award has set ADA Finance from many projects in the blockchain community. Notably, the title is one of the industry’s most coveted prizes. This is the first time a Cardano-based project is winning, beating other highly reverted projects such as Safemoon and ABEY Foundation.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

KuCoin Labs Supports Metaverse Projects With $100 Million Fund

Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has ventured into the Metaverse. Its investment and research arm KuCoin Labs on Wednesday announced the launch of “KuCoin Metaverse Fund”. It plans to support early-stage Metaverse projects with $100 million. The fund will also go towards supporting and incubating other startups in the GameFi, non-fungible tokens (NFT), and decentralized infrastructure spaces.
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Moledao Launches Pioneering Web 3.0 Hackathon on the Metaverse

PRESS RELEASE. Moledao, a social platform for blockchain enthusiasts, announced today its upcoming Web 3.0 Hackathon. This pioneering global hackathon will be held in the metaverse, and take place from 15th November 2021 to 9th January 2022. Web 3.0 is the vision for the next internet generation that is decentralized, verifiable and secure.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
martechseries.com

Open Meta Association Unveils Open Meta DAO focused on Catalyzing the Movement for an Open Metaverse, Valued at $100M

Following its formation in Zug Switzerland, the Open Meta Association announced that in June of 2021 it raised $4.5 million at a $100 million valuation in a token presale to create Open Meta DAO, which will serve as an organizing body for the growth of an open metaverse built on web3 infrastructure, owned and controlled by the community.
MARKETS
Law.com

Sidley Launches 'MBA-Level' Development Program, Gives Associates New Titles

Starting Jan. 1, Sidley Austin will begin a new associate development regimen, complete with “MBA-level” executive training programs at top schools such as Harvard University and Northwestern University as well as new titles for associates to better reflect their roles within the firm. The changes, said Sidley management committee chair-elect...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

A2C Cloud Achieves Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner Status

A2C Cloud, a leader in AWS Digital Transformation Services, has announced they have achieved Advanced Consulting Partner status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network. Top AiThority.com Insights: “Bitcoin Has No Intrinsic Value”. Then What Gives Bitcoin Value?. The advanced designation requires an organization to obtain AWS technical and business...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defi#Programming Language#Ada Finance Launches#Haskell Academy Program#Bitdegree
martechseries.com

Growing Social+NFT Industry Player ‘Boom’ Launches Bug-bounty Campaign

Boom is a key player in the emerging Social+NFT revolution that will form an important pillar of the incoming metaverse. As a decentralized Social+NFTplatform, Boom allows users to interact with and meaningfully support key opinion leaders around the world whilst earning rewards. Social+NFT is the Social Revolution of Our Time.
INTERNET
International Business Times

Ford Unveils Venture With Chip Company To Boost Supply

Ford announced Thursday a "strategic collaboration" with chip company GlobalFoundries to bolster its supply of semiconductors as the automaker grapples with a global shortage of the crucial components. A joint press release from the companies offered few details, but said the aim was to boost chip manufacturing and technology development...
BUSINESS
u.today

Polkadot's DeFi Platform Acala Integrated by E-Commerce Major Project Venkman

TheCHIVE, an e-commerce platform with 10 million monthly users (MAU) in the U.S., moves some of its architecture to the blockchain-based platform. Acala brings e-commerce to Polkadot with theCHIVE onboarding. According to the official announcement shared by Dan Reecer, Acala's VP of Growth, e-commerce solution vendor Project Venkman has chosen...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Ad-Tech Software Innovator Hashtag Labs Announces Collaboration with Markets Insider

As it connects great voices and data, Markets Insider calls on novel ad tech platform HTL BID for final touch. Hashtag Labs announced its collaboration with Markets Insider, a partnership from Insider Inc. and Finanzen that offers a unique window onto global financial markets. Insider Inc. and Finanzen, subsidiaries of...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Ethereum
bitcoin.com

Li Rongbin, Founding Partner of SevenX Ventures, Explains Where the Metaverse and NFT Market Are Heading

SevenX Ventures is a community and research-driven blockchain investment firm built alongside entrepreneurs. They invest in blockchain startups and projects shaping the future of open finance and decentralized networks. Their portfolio covers more than 100 projects, including DeFi (DODO, Zerion), NFT (Whale, AlchemyNFT), Polkadot ecosystem (Acala, Litentry), AR ecosystem (Koii, Everpay), Near ecosystem (Aurora, Octopus), Web3.0 (YGG, Mask Network), etc.
MARKETS
coinspeaker.com

DexBrowser Reaches Key Strategic Partnership with FantomStarter, and Will Announce IDO on the Platform

DexBrowser, the premier Web3 data aggregator and “super decentralized exchange platform, is proud to announce a key strategic partnership with FantomStarter. The collaboration will provide DexBrowser exclusive access to financial, technical, marketing and strategic development resources in the FantomStarter ecosystem. In addition, DexBrowser will conduct its Initial DEX Offering (IDO) on the FantomStarter Launchpad. The Whitelisting and Private and Public Pools launch dates will be announced soon. Stay tuned for more…
TECHNOLOGY
The Hollywood Reporter

Film Academy Launches Digital Preservation Forum To Address “Digital Dilemma”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has launched the Academy Digital Preservation Forum (ADPF), an online gathering place for exploring issues surrounding the long-term preservation of motion-picture materials in the digital age. An initiative of the Academy’s Science and Technology Council, the forum is effectively a continuation of the council’s work in this area beginning with the publication of reports The Digital Dilemma in 2007 and The Digital Dilemma 2 in 2012. The Academy hopes the new Forum will bring together stakeholders including Academy members, archivists and technologists to confront continued challenges facing digital preservation by sharing information and working towards sustainable solutions. “Preserving motion pictures — whether film or digital —  is an imperative from both cultural and commercial perspectives,” said Andy Maltz, senior vp of the Science and Technology Council. “As long as digital motion picture technologies evolve, there will be a need for collaboration between archivists, technologists and filmmakers. The ADPF provides a foundation for productive communication and problem-solving to ensure future generations can access the movies we enjoy today and those yet to come.”
MOVIES
decrypt.co

Maple Finance, Alameda Research Launch DeFi’s First Syndicated Loan

Today, Maple Finance and Alameda Research launch the first on-chain syndicated loan vehicle in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. Built by blockchain capital marketplace Maple Finance, the new lending vehicle will be used by quantitative crypto trading firm Alameda Research, (founded in 2017 by FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried), to lend crypto from a single-borrower lending pool to accredited non-U.S. institutions around the world.
CREDITS & LOANS
buffalonynews.net

The Next Big Thing in GameFi and Cryptoverse: Launching GamesPad

The GameFi and Cryptoverse are seeing the birth of the next big thing - GamesPad. This ambitious project has started a tsunami of engagement and digital buzz even before closing its private investment round. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Recently, decentralized VC and multichain launchpad...
VIDEO GAMES
pymnts.com

LoginID, NFT PRO, Join Forces on NFT Security

Authentication provider LoginID has formed a partnership with NFT PRO, a company that makes tools to create, manage and distribute non-fungible tokens (NFTs). “The partnership will include the integration of LoginID’s SDKs for developers, the simplest tool for integration of the FIDO2 strong authentication standard,” the companies said in a news release Thursday (Nov. 18).
TECHNOLOGY
techstartups.com

Israel-based tech startup Swish.ai raises $13M to bring hyperautomation to enterprise IT service management

Every day, an unprecedented amount of data is generated every second by continuous interactions on our digital devices, online platforms, organizations’ IT systems, and cloud data centers. However, making sense out of this data has remained a challenge for most organizations. Enter Swish (formerly DeepCoding.ai), an Israeli tech startup that...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy