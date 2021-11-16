House Freedom Caucus elects Rep. Scott Perry as new chairman

The House Freedom Caucus has elected Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) as its new chairman starting in January.

The move was confirmed in a statement posted to the House Freedom Caucus's Twitter on Monday.

Perry, an ally of former President Trump , has been part of the coalition of firebrand conservative lawmakers since it was founded in 2015.

"For the past six years, I have stood shoulder to shoulder with the men and women of the Freedom Caucus as we have tirelessly fought to hold the line to promote liberty, safety and prosperity for Americans,'' Perry said in the statement. "I am grateful to continue to carry the torch for these champions of freedom."

The current chairman of the caucus, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), will remain in his leadership position until Jan. 1, the statement added.

Perry was one of several potential candidates to succeed Biggs, including Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio and Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina, both of whom are Republicans and were also ardent allies of Trump, according to CNN.

When Republicans held the majority, the Freedom Caucus was far more powerful, but now, the group of about 40 members has less authority as part of the minority. With Perry leading the group, it will attempt to regain some of its power, especially if Republicans are able to win the House majority back in the midterm elections in 2022, CNN added.

Last month, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) announced that he had joined the House Freedom Caucus less than a year into his tenure in Congress.