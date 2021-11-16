Bilibili, China's YouTube, joins the Open Invention Network

Snap has hired Anne Laurenson, a longtime Google executive, as the company’s first managing director of global carrier partnerships. Based in Paris, France, Laurenson will lead Snap’s partnerships with telecom carriers across the U.S., Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific regions. She will report to Nana Murugesan, Snap’s managing director of international markets. Laurenson most recently spent 14 years at Google, where she primarily focused on carrier partnerships for Android. At Snap, Laurenson will help support initiatives around Spectacles, Snap’s augmented reality glasses, and the company’s AR studio in Paris, in addition to working with carriers to improve the accessibility and experience of Snapchat. “We are delighted to welcome Anne at such an exciting time for our business. She brings unique expertise and leadership experience to accelerate our growth with carrier partners,” Murugesan said in a statement. “We are particularly excited that Anne will be a global leader based outside the U.S. This is a significant step in our commitment to building a truly global team.” “I am very excited to join Snap and support its mission of empowering people to express themselves and discover the world combining what they see in the real world with a digital experience through AR,” Laurenson added.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO