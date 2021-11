Tyrese Haliburton’s presence on the court is such a valuable one for the Sacramento Kings. That was evident on Monday night in the Kings’ 109-104 loss to the Phoenix Suns. The Kings had 24 turnovers against the Suns, ten of which came in the third quarter where the Kings were outscored 31-12, effectively costing them the game. Haliburton is a guy the Kings can rely on to be steady with the ball in his hands especially when the turnovers start stacking up.

