Goligoski produced an assist and two shots on net in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes. Goligoski helped out on a Kevin Fiala goal in the second period. The assist was Goligoski's fifth of the year in nine contests, and it came against the team he played the last five seasons with. The 36-year-old has added 14 blocked shots, 12 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in a top-four role this year, which could be enough to give him low-end fantasy value.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO