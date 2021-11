When Christian Ings was looking to leave Rider after last season, his AAU coach back home in Philadelphia put him in touch with one of Norfolk State’s most famous alumni. Former NBA player Kyle O’Quinn sang the praises of his alma mater, convincing Ings to join coach Robert Jones’ roster. Nine years after he last played for the Spartans, O’Quinn is still helping them win games. Ings scored a ...

NORFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO