Sherrilyn Ifill, who for the past eight years has led the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund as its president and director-counsel, will step down in the spring to focus on writing a book. Janai Nelson, the associate director-counsel since 2014, will succeed her. Ifill’s book is about “America’s ongoing embrace of white supremacy,” according to Penguin Random House, which will publish it ...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO