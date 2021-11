African Students Association is an organization that focuses on educating the NJIT community about African culture by hosting informative and cultural activities and events throughout the semester. The club has general body meetings biweekly on Wednesdays from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Central King Building. These usually focus more on the educational aspects of the club; the events it hosts are much more social, while still incorporating informative components!

