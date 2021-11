Now through Friday, December 3rd at 3:30PM. Taking NEW hats, coats, and mittens for all ages (kids and adults) and genders. If you would like to make monetary donations, please make checks payable to Long Prairie Chamber of Commerce; items will then be bought and available to the public. Donation drop off location: Todd County Health and Human Services - 212 2nd Ave S, Long Prairie Public pick up location & time: LP Fire Hall on Sunday, December 5th from 9AM-2PM. Any remaining items will be distributed throughout the community as necessary. If there are questions, call 320-732-4500 and ask for Katherine.

3 DAYS AGO