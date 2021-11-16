ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Couple Gets Engaged During 'Adele One Night Only' CBS Special

By Brian Dorman
News On 6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdele debuted some new songs and performed old hits during last night's...

www.newson6.com

TVLine

Adele: One Night Only Concert: Which Performances Were Your Favorite?

CBS and Paramount+ this Sunday offered everyone a front row seat to one helluva Adele concert. Which of the Adele: One Night Only performances were your favorite? And which of her new songs tops your play list? Marking the British Grammy winner’s first primetime concert since 2015’s Adele: Live in New York City, which aired on NBC, CBS’ One Night Only was held at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, offering a picturesque panorama to accompany the oft-soaring tunes. The audience members on hand for the very special concert included Lizzo, Melissa McCarthy, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Tyler Perry, James Corden,...
themusicuniverse.com

CBS sets ‘Adele One Night Only’ with Oprah interview

CBS will air Adele One Night Only on Sunday, November 14th from 8:30-10:30 pm ET/8-10 pm PT CBS and Paramount+. The special was filmed at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles and feature some of the pop-star’s chart-topping hits and new tracks from forthcoming 30 album. The set list features,...
Popculture

Adele Reveals Special Guest at One Night Only Concert That Had Her Very Nervous

Adele's concert in front of Griffith Observatory featured an audience packed with A-list celebrities, but there was only one person in the crowd who truly made her nervous. It was the first time she performed in front of her 9-year-old son, Angelo. The concert was the centerpiece of the Adele One Night Only special airing on CBS Sunday night, alongside an interview with Oprah Winfrey.
The Independent

Adele promises a night of music and ‘filthy jokes’ in first trailer for Oprah Winfrey special One Night Only

The first trailer for Adele’s forthcoming CBS TV special has been released.Airing on Sunday (14 November), Adele: One Night Only will see the singer sit down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey and give a live performance to an intimate crowd outside the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. You can find out everything you need to know about the special here.“Nobody’s more compelling with truth than Adele,” Winfrey says in the trailer, describing the TV event as a “very special night”.Speaking about her performance for the special, Adele said: “It will look really elegant, then I’ll tell a load...
WWD

A Closer Look at Adele’s Schiaparelli Dress at Her ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special

Click here to read the full article. Adele did not hold back when it came to her concert special. For her performance in her “Adele: One Night Only” television program, the singer stunned in a custom look by Schiaparelli, which was a black silk faille dress with a black moon rock embroidered bustier. She styled her hair in an updo to show her custom Saturn pendant earrings also from the Italian fashion house.More from WWDAdele's Illustrious Music Career: See the PhotosCelebrities at the 2021 NBA Finals: See the Photos'Wannabe' Turns 25: Looking Back on the Spice Girls' Success The concert special, televised...
The Independent

Oprah Winfrey shares ‘fun’ moment she met Adele ‘for first time ever’ ahead of One Night Only interview

Oprah Winfrey has shared a clip of the moment she met Adele “for the first time ever” ahead of their sit-down interview.The interview was broadcast in the US as part of a two-hour special on Sunday (14 November) in the US on CBS. The programme also included a concert that had been pre-recorded at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.In the clip, Winfrey arrives at her residence, where Adele is waiting for her. “Welcome to my home,” the singer quipped, to which an excited Winfrey responded: “Oh my God, there she is!”“I was just talking to Gayle [King] about...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

How to watch Adele's 2-hour CBS special

CBS has offered up a first look at their "Adele One Night Only" special. On Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. ET, you can watch Adele sing a selection of her hits and chat with Oprah Winfrey about her life and the stories behind her new music. "I invite you to...
ETOnline.com

Halle Berry and Van Hunt Say Her Son Already Gave Them a Wedding Ceremony (Exclusive)

Halle Berry and Van Hunt have something special. The couple had a date night at the AFI Fest screening for Berry's new movie, Bruised, in Hollywood over the weekend, where they fawned over one another. While chatting with ET's Kevin Frazier on the red carpet, the two joked that Berry's 8-year-old son, Maceo, "married them" after they were asked if they wanted to make things "official."
99.1 WFMK

Adele Was ‘Embarrassed’ by Divorce

Adele was left feeling embarrassed and devastated following her very public divorce. In a new Rolling Stone cover story, the "Easy on Me" singer candidly discusses her 2019 breakup (and eventual divorce) from ex-husband Simon Konecki. “I didn’t really know myself,” Adele says. “I thought I did. I don’t know...
kfrxfm.com

Adele Helps Man Propose

Adele helped a man propose during her CBS special on Sunday night. The pre-taped performance was held at the Griffith Observatory and brought Adele back to the stage after six years. Adele asked for silence as her fan Quentin led his girlfriend, Ashley who was blindfolded, to the stage. Quentin...
The Independent

Adele One Night Only: Lizzo, Melissa McCarthy and more among star-studded guests

A crowd of A-listers gathered to listen to Adele sing for the two-hour special Adele One Night Only.The programme aired on Sunday (14 November) in the US. It had been pre-recorded in Los Angeles and included both a concert portion and an interview of Adele by Oprah Winfrey, with parts of the conversation airing between songs.In the audience was Lizzo, who got a personal shoutout from Adele. “You think you can outshine me, babes?” Adele playfully asked Lizzo from the stage, before praising her outfit for the evening.Also spotted in the crowd were Melissa McCarthy, who looked visibly emotional...
