ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Spikes in COVID-19 cases cause several Erie schools to turn to virtual learning

By Julia Hazel
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bCNpM_0cxsDjpg00

Several schools in Erie County saw a spike in COVID cases this week which caused them to turn to virtual learning.

We spoke to officials from the Erie County Department of Health about this.

Students will once again have to return to virtual learning because of an increase in COVID-19 cases. Grover Cleveland School in the Erie School District had 11 positive cases.

Schools in Erie County are going virtual due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. Students at Blessed Sacrament School, St. Jude, Grover Cleveland Elementary, and Wattsburg Area School District are all currently turning to virtual learning.

Students at Belle Valley will be learning virtual starting on November 16th. Students at Robison Elementary and Waterford Elementary will begin virtual classes on November 17th.

Schools in Erie County going remote amid rising COVID-19 cases

“Overall we have held pretty much consistent since the beginning of the year with the number of active cases. It just so happens in this one instance we had a grouping in one building. Based on conversations with the Department of Health they suggested that we would go remote,” said Neal Brockman, Executive Director of Operations at the Erie School District.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said that the spike in COVID cases has been building up for weeks.

“We know that after school they are in activities and maybe seeing each other in other places and I think that is part of the problem,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

Dahlkemper said that there are a few things families and students can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

“Universal masking in schools is really important and even if the mandate is lifted I imagine many school districts will continue it because they know it is one of the tools they have and I think it is depending on percentage of students who are vaccinated,” said Dahlkemper.

Coronavirus: Erie County reports 638 cases of COVID-19 in three-day span

“We are hopeful that as many parents will take advantage of the COVID vaccine as possible. We are planning on hosting a vaccine clinic next week,” said Brokman.

Dahlkemper said that the cycle of virtual learning due to the COVID cases might continue until the weather gets better and vaccination numbers increase.

The schools will return to in person learning after Thanksgiving break.

Brockman said that the vaccine clinics will be open to the public on November 22nd and 23rd at Perry Elementary.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Coronavirus: Erie County reports 187 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 187 new cases of COVID-19 in Erie County on Nov. 16. This brings the cumulative total in the county since March 2020 to 33,037, with 557 total deaths. Since Monday’s initial report of county reinfection case data that dated back to the beginning of the pandemic, Erie […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Coronavirus: State reports 6,637 COVID-19 cases; 96 deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, there were 6,637 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative case count to 1,666,724. The department is also reporting there were 96 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry at the same time, for a total of 32,729 deaths […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Erie County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Erie County, PA
Coronavirus
County
Erie County, PA
YourErie

Substance use disorder committee in Crawford County to receive almost $50k in ARC funds

HARRISBURG – A substance abuse recovery program in Crawford County will receive almost $50,000 in funds from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). The Crawford County Drug and Alcohol Executive Committee, Inc. received a $48,604 grant for the Pathways to Education and Employment in Recovery (PEER) Program. The project will develop a consortium to leverage knowledge, […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YourErie

Erie Arts and Culture to receive $250k through ARP Funds

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) has selected Erie Arts and Culture for a $250,000 grant from the American Rescue Plan (ARP). These funds are to help in the nonprofit’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and are a portion of the total amount of $20,200,000 in grants the NEA is giving to 66 local arts agencies nationwide for subgranting.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Medical experts weigh in on COVID during holiday gatherings

As families are making plans for Thanksgiving gatherings, local medical experts have some advice about how community members can avoid another surge in COVID cases. Here is more on those recommendations. Medical experts recommend that family members who are showing symptoms for COVID-19 should not attend gatherings. Gathering with people who are unvaccinated could also […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Wolf Administration encouraging Pennsylvanians to carry Naloxone to combat rise in overdose deaths

HARRISBURG — To help fight the rise in drug overdose deaths, the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) wants residents to arm themselves with a life-saving resource. On Wednesday, DDAP Secretary Jen Smith said the Department of Health (DOH) and the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) are asking Pennsylvanians to keep […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grover Cleveland
Person
Kathy Dahlkemper
YourErie

Crawford County Election Workers continue counting ballots

Even though the election was over two weeks ago, they are still not finished counting ballots in Crawford County. Christopher Soff, the Crawford County Board of Elections Chairman says you cannot have quick results with over 9,000 different write-in votes. He adds that if every candidate was on the ballot, they would have had results […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Commonwealth Court orders end to school mask mandate

A Pennsylvania judge orders the school mask mandate imposed by Governor Tom Wolf to be lifted by December 4th instead of January 17th. That ruling was handed down by Commonwealth Court Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon. Currently, masks are required inside K-12 schools and child care facilities. In a 4-1 ruling last week, the Commonwealth Court […]
EDUCATION
YourErie

Medical Marijuana patients may soon be able to grow plants at home

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — Pa. State Senators are sponsoring a medical marijuana bill that would allow patients to grow the plants at home. Republican Sen. Dan Laughlin (R-Erie) and Democratic Sen. Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia) are sponsoring the Medical Marijuana Home Cultivation Bill. The bill would allow medical marijuana patients in Pennsylvania to grow a limited number of cannabis […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spikes#Covid 19#Thanksgiving#Covid#Grover Cleveland School#Blessed Sacrament School#Belle Valley#Robison Elementary#Waterford Elementary#The Department Of Health#Operations#Universal
YourErie

List: Free Thanksgiving meals being offered around Erie County

Turkey Day is around the corner, and local businesses will offer free Thanksgiving meals to people in need, starting Tuesday, Nov. 16. Erie County businesses taking part include: Calamari’s Squid Row: 1317 State Street, Erie Thursday, Nov. 25, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Reservations preferred, takeout only. Dominick’s Diner: 123 East 12th Street, Erie Thursday, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

EMTA hosting ‘Stuff the Bus’ this Friday

The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) is hosting its fourth annual “Stuff the Bus” fundraising event to benefit Toys for Tots of Erie County this Friday. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Millcreek Mall Plaza, where Office Max used to be. “It’s the season of giving and we wanted […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
YourErie

Schember Administration begins making plans for Infrastructure Bill

As the Infrastructure Bill has been stamped by President Biden now, the Schember Administration is starting to make plans. According to the Assistant Director of Public Works, A.J. Antolik, the department is actively reviewing the parameter of the bill. Antolik said that they are looking at what can be included and what can’t be allowed. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy