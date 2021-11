In addition to their primary use as online security software, VPNs have emerged as fantastic tools for people who love streaming catch-up TV and live events online. That's because streaming VPNs allow you to redirect all your internet traffic through a safe server that's in an entirely different country to where you are. That comes in really handy if you're on holiday or working abroad and find that geo-restrictions are stopping you from watching your favorite content like you would back at home. Flick on a VPN, connect to a server in your own country and hey presto... you'll be streaming just like you were back on your own sofa.

