Carter, Vander Plas carry Ohio over Robert Morris 85-71

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jason Carter had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Ohio topped Robert Morris 85-71 on Monday...

Hockey: Drew Magyar completes hat trick, leads Ohio in 7-3 win over Robert Morris

Drew Magyar is a dedicated leader on the ice, and it showed on Thursday. Magyar led Ohio in a much-needed win as it defeated Robert Morris 7-3 in Bird Arena. He was dominant all game, scoring three goals and completing Ohio’s second hat trick this season. Magyar scored once in every period, which allowed Ohio to be up by as many as five goals at a couple points throughout the game.
Carter, Sears Lead Ohio to Victory Over Belmont, 92-80

FOLLOW OHIO MEN'S BASKETBALL: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. – The Ohio men's basketball team (1-0) opened their 2021-22 season on Tuesday night (Nov. 9) with a win, 92-80, against the Belmont Bruins (0-1) at the Convocation Center. Ohio was led offensively by sophomore guard Mark Sears (Muscle Shoals, Ala.), who finished with 27 points on 10 for 11 shooting, with six rebounds and four assists.
UCF dunks way to season-opening win over Robert Morris

A dunk party took place Wednesday inside Addition Financial Arena as the UCF men’s basketball team ran past Robert Morris 69-59 to open the season. The Colonials opened the second half on a 7-0 run and cut UCF’s 17-point halftime lead to single digits five minutes in. Sparked by a one-handed slam by fifth-year senior Darius Perry, the Knights responded with a flurry. Minutes later, junior ...
Oscar Tshiebwe breaks a Kentucky Basketball rebounding record in win over Robert Morris

In two games as a Kentucky Wildcat, Oscar Tshiebwe has 40 rebounds, which breaks Dan Issel’s record for the most in school history in the first two games. Of those 40, 22 have been on the offensive glass, which ties Paul Millsap for the most by a Division I player in any two-game span over the last 25 seasons. Tshiebwe headed to the bench with 19 boards and 14 points with 7:46 left, but John Calipari let him go back in to get rebound No. 20, which broke a Rupp Arena record for a Kentucky player.
QUICK TAKES: Kentucky vs. Robert Morris

In our regular postgame feature, the Cats Illustrated staff offers its first impressions from Kentucky's 100-60 win over Robert Morris on Friday night at -Rupp Arena... This felt like what Kentucky needed coming off a disappointing opener against Duke on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. If this was another ho-hum win like the Wildcats had in the exhibition games, I think fans may have still been bummed out, but a 100-60 shellacking should get everyone back to being excited about the rest of this season. UK took care of business early -- leading 46-30 at the half -- and kept building on the lead until the final horn. You're seeing the kind of scoring balance that we thought might occur with this team; six guys in double figures and another with eight. You have to be impressed with the perimeter shooting (12 of 23, 52%). I think the Cats could actually lean on that ability a little bit harder and shoot 25-plus. Another big night for Sahvir Wheeler (12 assists, 0 turnovers) and Oscar Tshiebwe (14 points, 20 rebounds). They are putting up early numbers that haven't been seen for a long time at UK.
Twitter reactions in Kentucky’s win over Robert Morris

The Kentucky Wildcats picked up their first win of the season Friday night by dominating Robert Morris 100-60. The Cats came out and started about as well as they could, giving the fans a much-needed sigh of relief about how this team might respond from Tuesday night's loss. But the main theme of this first half continued to be the play of Oscar Tshiebwe.
What to know from Kentucky basketball's blowout win over Robert Morris

LEXINGTON — No. 11 Kentucky basketball bounced back from its season-opening loss to Duke with a 100-60 win over Robert Morris in Friday's home opener. Super senior guard Kellan Grady led Kentucky with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Five other Wildcats finished in double figures as Kentucky shot 57.1% from the field and held Robert Morris to 37.7%.
Muskett, Monmouth overwhelm Robert Morris 44-7

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Tony Muskett threw all his four touchdowns in the first half and Monmouth beat Robert Morris 44-7. Robert Morris took its opening drive and marched 55 yards in five plays and scored in a little more than two minutes. George Martin threw an 18-yard scoring pass to Demonte Martin and the Colonials led 7-0. The Hawks proceeded to score five touchdowns over their next six drives and on their final drive of the first half got a field goal for a 38-7 lead.
Ohio University pulls away from Robert Morris in second half

Kahliel Spear had a game-high 22 points, and Jaron Williams added 19, but the Robert Morris men’s basketball team dropped to 0-3 with an 85-71 loss to Ohio University on Monday night. Jason Carter had 18 points to lead five Bobcats players in double figures. Ohio outrebounded Robert Morris, 36-30,...
Men's Basketball: Fast reactions to Ohio's win over Robert Morris

The Bobcats extended their win streak to three games after a 85-71 win over Robert Morris in The Convo. The win was also Ohio’s third win by a margin of 10 points or more. Five Bobcats ended the game in double digits, and the Bobcats scored eight 3-pointers as a team.
College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
Scouting Report: Robert Morris Colonials

The Robert Morris Colonials enter Rupp Arena with a 0-1 record after a season-opening loss to Central Florida. Likewise, the Kentucky Wildcats are coming off of a 79-71 defeat against #9 Duke. Tonight’s 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time tipoff begins The Kentucky Classic which features the Colonials along with Mount St. Mary’s and Ohio.
Juozapaitis carries Georgia Southern over Ball State 82-71

STATESBORO, Ga. — Gedi Juozapaitis had 15 points to lead six Georgia Southern players in double figures as the Eagles beat Ball State 82-71 on Tuesday night in a season opener. Kamari Brown added 12 points for the Eagles. Prince Toyambi, Andrei Savrasov and Cam Bryant scored 11 points each....
Friday Headlines: Robert Morris Gameday Edition

Here you have it Big Blue Nation — the Kentucky Wildcats are one game into their 2021 season and are already playing a “revenge” game at Rupp Arena. This Friday the Wildcats will host the Robert Morris Colonials in their second matchup since 2013 when the latter upset the former in the NIT Tournament that postseason. ‘Twas a season to forget and after evening the score during the 2013-2014 pre-season, Kentucky will have a strong chance of taking the series lead.
