Carter, Vander Plas carry Ohio over Robert Morris 85-71

In our regular postgame feature, the Cats Illustrated staff offers its first impressions from Kentucky's 100-60 win over Robert Morris on Friday night at -Rupp Arena... This felt like what Kentucky needed coming off a disappointing opener against Duke on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. If this was another ho-hum win like the Wildcats had in the exhibition games, I think fans may have still been bummed out, but a 100-60 shellacking should get everyone back to being excited about the rest of this season. UK took care of business early -- leading 46-30 at the half -- and kept building on the lead until the final horn. You're seeing the kind of scoring balance that we thought might occur with this team; six guys in double figures and another with eight. You have to be impressed with the perimeter shooting (12 of 23, 52%). I think the Cats could actually lean on that ability a little bit harder and shoot 25-plus. Another big night for Sahvir Wheeler (12 assists, 0 turnovers) and Oscar Tshiebwe (14 points, 20 rebounds). They are putting up early numbers that haven't been seen for a long time at UK.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO